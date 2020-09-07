Tomorrow, the areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Khok Yang, from the entrance of the street at the intersection with the main road through Kamala (Route 4030) to the Baan Bang Wan kindergarten.
On Thursday, the areas to be affected during the same hours are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Khiad and Soi Bell
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
