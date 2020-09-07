Electricity outage to affect Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala tomorrow (Sept 8) and Thursday (Sept 10) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Monday 7 September 2020, 12:02PM

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Sept 10). Image: PEA

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 8). Image: PEA

The power outages will affect areas in Kamala tomorrow (Sept 8) and on Thursday (Sept 10). Photo: PEA / file

Tomorrow, the areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Khok Yang, from the entrance of the street at the intersection with the main road through Kamala (Route 4030) to the Baan Bang Wan kindergarten.

On Thursday, the areas to be affected during the same hours are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Khiad and Soi Bell

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.