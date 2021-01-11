Electricity outage to affect Kalim

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kalim, north of Patong, tomorrow (Jan 12) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 11 January 2021, 11:41AM

The areas in Kalim to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 12). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the Patong-Kamala coastal road (Route 4030), from the 7-Eleven store just north of the Kalim Rimlay Restaurant to the The Residence Kalim Bay condominium complex. The areas to be affected include Soi Phra Baramee 6, 7, 8 and 8/1, and the street to The Baycliff Patong. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.