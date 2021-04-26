The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the both sides of Srisoonthorn Rd, from The Plaza Surin to Laem Singh Viewpoint.
Locations specifically mentioned as to be affected by the power outage include Surin Plaza, Surin Sabai, Surin Sunset Hotel, Baan KhuanKlang, Baan Cherng Talay, Surin Beach, Wasasiri Thanakit Construction Co Ltd Ayara Surin, Surin Home, Chantara Dara, Wagyu Steak House, 7-Eleven (Surin Branch), Twinpalms Phuket, “NOVOTEL HOTELS & RESORTS” (sic), Soi Haad Surin 6, Lotus Express, Soi Haad Surin 4, Pen Villa, The Corporate Tai, Sansuri Phuket and 7-Eleven (KhuanKlang Branch).
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.
