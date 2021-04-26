Electricity outage to affect Cherng Talay, Surin Beach area

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Thursday (Apr 29) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 26 April 2021, 05:16PM

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Apr 29). Image: PEA

Surin Beach and areas nearby are to be affected by a power outage on Thursday (Apr 29). Photo: PEA / file

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the both sides of Srisoonthorn Rd, from The Plaza Surin to Laem Singh Viewpoint.

Locations specifically mentioned as to be affected by the power outage include Surin Plaza, Surin Sabai, Surin Sunset Hotel, Baan KhuanKlang, Baan Cherng Talay, Surin Beach, Wasasiri Thanakit Construction Co Ltd Ayara Surin, Surin Home, Chantara Dara, Wagyu Steak House, 7-Eleven (Surin Branch), Twinpalms Phuket, “NOVOTEL HOTELS & RESORTS” (sic), Soi Haad Surin 6, Lotus Express, Soi Haad Surin 4, Pen Villa, The Corporate Tai, Sansuri Phuket and 7-Eleven (KhuanKlang Branch).

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.