Electricity outage to affect Ban Lipon, Thalang

Electricity outage to affect Ban Lipon, Thalang

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Monday (Jun 1) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Friday 29 May 2020, 12:40PM

The area to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Jun 1). Image: PEA)

The area to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Jun 1). Image: PEA)

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the southern side of Route 3028 from the intersection with Thepkrasattri Rd to the Thang Mo shirt shop and the PS Electronics shop, said the PEA in its announcement.

A small section of the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd will also be affected, from the Poong Kang Moo Kata (opposite Ban Lipon School) to the intersection of Route 3028 with Thepkrasattri Rd.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

 

