PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Talat Nuea on Wednesday (July 3) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 June 2019, 09:21AM

Image: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are from the Tha Klaeng intersection (the front of At Home Signboard) along Chao Fa East Rd including Soi Phasuk, Sabai Spa Co. Ltd., Dowroongwittaya School, Better Sleep Natural Latex Co. Ltd., Osaka Shabu restaurant to the Dowroong intersection.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, call the PEA on 076-354379.