PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang branch has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok on Friday (June 28) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 June 2019, 11:09AM

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are from Weerasatri Anusorn School on Soi Thala to Ban Bang Rong Mosque and surrounding areas including The Gibbon Rehabilitation Project and Bang Rong Pier.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information, call the PEA on 076-354379.