PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu on Friday (June 21) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 June 2019, 04:24PM

Map of the affected area on Friday (June 21). Image: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wichitsongkram Rd from Soi Chumchon Ket Ho until Kathu Municipality. The area around Prince of Songkla University will also be affected.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.