PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the north of Thalang on Thursday (Apr 11) as works are carried out on high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 April 2019, 03:46PM

The map shows the areas affected by the power outage on Thursday (Apr 11) near Phuket International Airport.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, include route 4026 which leads to Phuket International Airport from Thepkrasattri Rd, as well as all homes and businesses within 3km south of the airport and along Nai Yang beachfront. (See image).

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.