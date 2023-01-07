333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity bills go 13% up for all businesses in Phuket, nationwide

Electricity bills go 13% up for all businesses in Phuket, nationwide

BANGKOK: The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has slightly scaled back the previously announced huge increase in power tariffs for businesses but not canceled it completely resulting in businesses having to pay 5.33 baht per kilowatthour (unit) from Jan 1, 2023. The price for households remains unchanged at B4.72 which is still the historical record high.

economics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 January 2023, 11:29AM

Though many producers have shifted to renewable energy by installing solar panels, it still will be difficult for business to keep prices unchanged when power tariffs grow, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, warned in December. Photo: PEA

Though many producers have shifted to renewable energy by installing solar panels, it still will be difficult for business to keep prices unchanged when power tariffs grow, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, warned in December. Photo: PEA

The announcement posted by the ERC just before New Year. Image: ERC

The announcement posted by the ERC just before New Year. Image: ERC

The announcement posted by the Thalang PEA on Jan 6. Image: Thalang PEA

The announcement posted by the Thalang PEA on Jan 6. Image: Thalang PEA

« »

The decision to increase the tariff by 13% instead of 20.5% was announced by the ERC on Friday (Jan 6), reports Bangkok Post. The new prices will not apply to households but will affect all other electricity users, namely businesses ranging from industrial estates to hotels and grocery stores.

The decision to raise tariffs for businesses by 13% follows a change in the ERC’s estimate of natural gas prices and the corresponding fuel tariff (Ft), the main driver of growing power bills.

As per ERC’s publication posted on Facebook on Dec 29, the price estimate for the natural gas was set at B466 per metric million British thermal units (MMBTU), down to B493. Diesel price estimate was decreased to B28.22 per litre, down from B31.90. Also factored in was the estimated foreign-exchange rate, which was reduced from B37 per US dollar to B35.68.

As the result, the Ft rate for businesses went down to B1.5492 per unit, from the previous estimate of B1.9044. The Ft rate for households was set at B0.9343.

This figures were confirmed yesterday (Jan 6) by the Thalang office of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (Phuket PEA) on its Facebook page.

The new tariffs, as said above, are B4.72 per unit for households and B5.33 for other consumers effective from Jan 1 to Apr 30, as stated in the ERC notices posted on Dec 29.

Unfavourable environment

As explained by Bangkok Post, higher power tariffs are being driven by a higher fuel tariff (Ft), which is reviewed every four months. Natural gas makes up 60-65% of the fuel used for electricity generation in Thailand, far more than other sources including coal and renewable energy.

The country has been importing more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) following a decline in supplies of cheaper natural gas from the Gulf of Thailand.

The prices in the international market are currently high due to "limited production controlled by oil-producing countries and the Russia-Ukraine war which led to a tight supply of energy and finally high domestic prices of fuel, electricity and and liquefied petroleum gas," according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Proposed measures to keep a lid on power tariffs include using cheaper fuels like coal to produce electricity. The country may delay the decommissioning of its lignite-fired power plants, according to the ERC.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said authorities will try to better manage the fuels used by power plants for electricity generation. Cheaper fuels will receive the first priority for usage, he said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and other relevant agencies are yet to comment on this policy shift announced less than two month after the endorseent of the the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New curbs hobble return of Indians
Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket
High hopes for road safety under new points system
Phuket tourist reunited with lost iPhone
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New requirements for travellers to Thailand, 2015 Thalang riot ‘simulation’ || January 6
Phuket top cop wins Red Cross Lottery first prize
No Chinese flights scheduled for Phuket in January
Soi Dog probe sees man jailed for slaughter, consumption of puppies
Government issues cannabis guideline for visitors
Phuket police stage riot response drill
300,000 Chinese tourists expected in Q1 2023
Proof of COVID jabs for all visitors revived
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket expo row, What tourists need to know about cannabis in Thailand || January 5
Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign concludes
Anutin assures Chinese tourists

 

Phuket community
No Chinese flights scheduled for Phuket in January

Hooray!!! Finally some good news. Once the hordes of Chinese are let back in the roads will become m...(Read More)

High hopes for road safety under new points system

Dare I say that if the RTP did their job properly there would be a lot more law breakers apprehended...(Read More)

Phuket tourist reunited with lost iPhone

No mention of the tourist giving the taxi driver a reward for finding his dumbphone. Intersting that...(Read More)

Phuket top cop wins Red Cross Lottery first prize

Now if that is not suspicious then I don't know what is!...(Read More)

Soi Dog probe sees man jailed for slaughter, consumption of puppies

What a load of rubbish. If you want to write about animal cruelty then the whole meat industry for h...(Read More)

Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod

Kamala Pete, your memorise the 60's and 70's of last century. We now live 2023, more than 60...(Read More)

300,000 Chinese tourists expected in Q1 2023

meantime in the land not too far away..: "The Việt Nam-China border will open on Sunday witho...(Read More)

No Chinese flights scheduled for Phuket in January

Vaccination proof? yuck. What a madness. Thai government must be utterly incompetent. Not that much ...(Read More)

Russian with knife incident ends with hugs

Kaaskopp he should be a hopeless case even for psychiatrists of world renown. at least he always mak...(Read More)

Proof of COVID jabs for all visitors revived

again for everyone. every deceased who is proven to have covid after death is counted as a covid vic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 