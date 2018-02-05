PHUKET: A 25-year-old Myanmar man was hospitalised today after receiving an electric shock while working on cables in Chalong.

Monday 5 February 2018, 04:01PM

Mr Det, 25, from Myanmar suffered electric shock while working on cables on Wiset Rd in Chalong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police was notified that a private sector worker had suffered an electric shock on Wiset Rd at 11:12am today (Feb 5).

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a bamboo ladder placed against a high voltage power pole. Nearby was a Myanmar man named only as Det, 25, lying face down unconscious on the floor. Burn marks were found on Mr Det’s clothes and skin.

He was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Chalong Hospital which is currently under construction.

Mr Det’s co-worker, Mr Win, 20, said, “Mr Det placed the ladder against the power pole. He was going up the ladder to organise cables but realised electric was leaking from a cable.

“He went back down to get some tape and went back up to fix the leak. However, whilst putting tape on the cable he received an electric shock. He was then stuck up the ladder,” he said.

“I had to climb the ladder to bring Mr Det down to the ground before calling police,” he added.