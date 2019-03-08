THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Electoral Commission branded biased failure in independent review

BANGKOK: The Open Forum for Democracy Foundation (P-Net) claims the Election Commission (EC) has not fulfilled its work requirements in its first six months in office.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 March 2019, 09:10AM

Ittiporn Boonpracong, chairman of the Election Commission, rated a failure by P-Net in ensuring a free and fair vote on March 24. Photo: AFP

P-Net said the EC has failed to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility, confirm it is not being influenced by any political party, or show it intends to ensure free and fair elections.

Moreover, it has only forwarded one of many complaints lodged with it against political parties to the Constitutional Court, P-Net said.

This was an apparent reference to the court’s decision on Thursday (Mar 8) to disband Thai Raksa Chart for nominating Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidatea political gambit that spectacularly backfired.

P-Net also accused the EC of ignoring a request to seek a court interpretation as to whether Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is a state official. The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has nominated Gen Prayut as its prime ministerial candidate, but state officials cannot be nominated.

The EC has said it expects the PPRP case will take a long time to resolve.

P-Net also accused the EC of failing to spend the state budget wisely.

The EC spent B12 million on overseas study trips at a time when it was needed in Thailand to prepare for advance voting, which will take place on March 17, and the election proper on March 24, P-Net said.

EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma rebutted the criticism Thursday, saying the B12 million was to support overseas voting and not for the trip alone.

The Department of Consular Affairs asked the commissioners to inspect overseas voting arrangements in their countries, he said.

He stressed it was not a study trip and said the EC would return before March 17.

The commissioners can convene teleconferences and use their laptops to stay in contact while they are so far away from home, Mr Jarungvith said.

 

Phuket community
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

Seems the Thai Immigration dept undergoes a big clean-up. This is not a big joke. Time the RTP fol...(Read More)

Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground

Was all this stuff at Patong Beach Road not already done a few years ago?...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Such No-Yes-No-Yes OK constructions are always good for later early retirement of officials, or a ni...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

So although there were "breaches of the building permit" the door is wide open for some ne...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crap judgement Ben- why should the (in your words)- wannabe lifeguard put his life in jeapordy for a...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

As this is the second time this place has pushed the boundaries (literally) it should be demolished....(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

 

