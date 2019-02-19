THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Election Commission issues defamation warning

BANGKOK: The Office of the Election Commission (EC) warns that posting text, sharing or commenting on messages that defame political candidates violates the Computer Crime Act.

politicscrime
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 19 February 2019, 12:12PM

Posting, sharing or commenting on defamatory messages violates the Computer Crime Act. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Posting, sharing or commenting on defamatory messages violates the Computer Crime Act. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Facebook, Google and Line accepted a call to remove illegal content within two days by using artificial intelligence to detect fake video clips.

“Any activities that violate the election law taking place offline are also considered illegal when they are put online,” Pol Capt Chanin Noilek, chief of the EC’s legal department, said at a seminar on the “Scope of Online Election Advertising” held by the IT Press Club.

Candidates and supporters can use the online channel and pay for online advertising freely, but if more than B10,000 they need to declare the expense after the election.

Candidates can declare policies as online content for the election campaign, but they must not use any rude words, nor defame, insult or distribute untrue policies or facts.

If any rude or impolite words are found, or any content leads to conflict, those are against the law and the EC can order those who post the content to remove it. They can also inform internet service providers (ISPs), and those ISPs that post such content will face a jail sentence of up to six months, with a B10,000 fine as it breaks sections 70 and 159 of the EC law.

In cases where users like, share, post or comment on content that insults others, they will be charged with defamation under the Criminal Act. In cases where content is not true and defames and is distributed online, the content owner will be charged under the Computer Crime Act.

Pol Capt Chanin suggested users only read content that is posted as messages from candidates. Supporters of politicians who distribute illegal content also face a penalty.

QSI International School Phuket

In addition, the EC has an electronic war room to monitor online content, detecting and reporting to the commission so it can be removed. The EC has a direct channel to Facebook, Line and Google to remove content within two days, and can go to court within two weeks for an investigation.

The EC is also working with the police to investigate cases, but it requires collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to block websites.

Udomtipok Phaikaset, vice-president of the Thai Webmaster Association, said the ECshould provide a list of all legitimate political party websites to help citizens.

 

Rad original story here.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/politics/1631110/election-commission-issues-defamation-warning

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention
Hit men kill politician and wife
Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes
Prawit blames BRN for Songkhla bomb blast
NACC cops backlash in Prawit case
Suspect locks up duty warden, escapes police cell
NACC stands firm on asset rule
Police mull charges against viral rap stars
Unusually rich ex-transport permanent secretary jailed
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
Cambodia pardons Australian filmmaker jailed for espionage
Woman gets bail after sedition interrogation
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
T-shirt vendor held as separatist
UK ‘lacks information’ on former PM Yingluck

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Astonishing inability of reading and comprehending.No,it's not defending some careless handling ...(Read More)

Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

This is funny, how can RTP charge a driver for this happening due to a oils spill on the road ( duri...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Who in their right mind (anywhere in the world) will leave a bag with that amount of cash unattended...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The outfit running the tour should have been fully aware of the existence of "SSS Hyperbaric Ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

Should be no problem for people who want to retire in Thailand, they just have to prove (not claim) ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

And if a person, for a sanitary emergency or for an accident needs to use part of the 400,000 baht, ...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

Municipal refuse collection and recycling locations should be provided by every municipality. Somewh...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

What is the legal setting in Thailand regarding drugs/urine tests out there? When is it voluntarily ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

That structure in Chalong circle centre is to much. Very ugly and bombastic/pompous. Wait for the da...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

Are there no racing circuit areas in Thailand for this hobby? Organise races, have a police unit the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 