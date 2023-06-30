333 at the beach
Elderly US couple dead in alleged Phuket suicide

PHUKET: Police are investigating the deaths of two US nationals believed to be the result of a suicide by lethal injection. The bodies were discovered on Thursday (June 29) at a well-known hotel near Surin Beach on Phuket’s west coast.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 July 2023, 08:15AM

Two US national are believed to have taken their own lives through lethal injection during their Phuket stay on June 29. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Cherng Talay Police Station received a notification about the discovery of two deceased individuals at a Phuket hotel around 12.30pm. Police did not specify who found the foreigners or the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the bodies of two US nationals of South Korean origin lying side by side in a bed inside their hotel room. The room appeared to be in order, with no signs of invasion or violence. The man and woman, both in their 60s, were covered with blankets as if sleeping.

During the initial investigation, police collected several items of evidence from the room, including a used syringe and two medical bottles. Additionally, two letters were found on the table, both enclosed in white envelopes bearing the hotel’s branding.

One letter was addressed to the Thai government (police), while the other was intended for the hotel itself. The second letter contained a request to contact the police, along with words of apology and gratitude for the hotel’s hospitality.

The bodies were transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a thorough medical examination and autopsy. Police believe that the man and woman, who shared the same family name, may have taken their own lives through lethal injection.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counseling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

JohnC | 01 July 2023 - 09:10:28 

Such selfish people. Not caring that they leave such a mess for others to have to clean up after them. If you must top yourselves do it in your own home in your own country.

 

