Eight teams to compete at Last Man Stands Thailand Open 2018 in Phuket

CRICKET: Gone are the days when one can bemoan the lengthy duration of a cricket match as playing formats have whittled away from five-day tests down to a single day, to the very popular T20 series now adopted by most leagues during their playing season, with 6’s, 7’s and 8’s tournaments also a draw for the weekend wicket warrior.

Thursday 8 February 2018, 09:30AM

There will be wickets and runs aplenty at the Last Man Stands Thailand Open at the ACG from Feb 23-26. Photo: Alex Runhaar
There will be wickets and runs aplenty at the Last Man Stands Thailand Open at the ACG from Feb 23-26. Photo: Alex Runhaar

Injecting a dash more freneticism into the sport, a group of friends in 2005 devised a game structure with a number of cunning rule variations that allows for maximum player participation, and named it . . . Last Man Stands (LMS).

From February 23 - 26, Phuket’s ACG will welcome eight teams from around the globe who will compete for the 2018, LMS Thailand Open, offering spectators an exciting opportunity to witness high-caliber willow-wielders send leather balls regularly sailing into the fields and lakes surrounding Phuket’s bucolic cricket ground.

Fear not bowlers, for LMS is not simply designed to encourage big batting totals, but does offer a few intriguing opportunities not found in other formats. For example, a double play is allowed whereby a batsman can be caught and his batting partner run out on the same ball, while three power plays present captains a chance to set more attacking field placings.

The duration is based on T20 (20 six-ball overs), but only five-balls are bowled per over with a maximum of six allowed, while any of the eight batsmen must retire at 50. However, retired batsmen are allowed to return to the crease to see out the 20 overs, with the last man [standing] allowed to continue batting until his wicket falls.

In a statement from the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG), the tournament is being highly anticipated as an electrifying opener to the 2018 ACG event calendar, “We are really excited to be welcoming LMS to Phuket for the first time, and to be able to offer the opportunity for PCG members to be involved. We are expecting a strong level of cricket and we will hope to put forward a strong team capable of winning! The PCG will be covering the entry fee for a local team to enter so will be free of charge to those members selected to represent the group.”

British International School, Phuket

This tournament, together with the upcoming ACST 6s and 7s international tournament in April, offers an ideal platform to raise awareness and support for cricket on Phuket, and with the excellent facilities afforded by the ACG and Boundary Bar, the LMS Thailand Open is sure to be an annual fixture

For more information on LMS, ACST and other ACG event opportunities, please contact phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud sponsor of the Phuket Cricket League.

Text by Neil Quail.

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.