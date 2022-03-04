BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

BANGKOK: Police said yesterday (Mar 3) they had questioned eight more witnesses in the investigation into the death of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, who is believed to have drowned in the Chao Phraya River last Thursday after falling overboard.

deathmarine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 March 2022, 08:05AM

Police conduct reenactment in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Wednesday, on the speedboat that carried TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong on the night of Feb 24. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

Police conduct reenactment in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on Wednesday, on the speedboat that carried TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong on the night of Feb 24. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

But police have yet to pinpoint whose negligence caused the actress to fall to her death, said Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1.

“No theories have been ruled out so far, whether it was an accident or if there was something else behind the incident… we aim to make [the investigation] as thorough as possible with the help of forensic evidence,” he said.

Among the witnesses grilled yesterday was Surattanavee “Bow TK” Suviporn, a friend of both Tangmo and her manager, Pol Lt Gen Jirapat said.

In total 29 witnesses including four of the five people who accompanied Tangmo on the boat have now been questioned, reports the Bangkok Post.

Only two of the people on the speedboat have been charged so far, he added.

Tangmo’s five companions were Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, her manager; Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat; Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn; Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, the boat owner; and Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun.

Mr Tanupat and Mr Phaiboon have been charged with operating an unlicensed vessel and negligence leading to death. According to a preliminary investigation, Mr Phaiboon was operating the speedboat when Tangmo fell overboard, Pol Lt Gen Jirapat said.

CBRE Phuket

An analysis of the GPS records is leading investigators to believe the actress fell overboard between 10:29pm and 10:34pm, he said, adding they are now looking into forensic evidence collected from the boat.

The boat was not at the scene when police arrived last Thursday night but Pol Lt Gen Jirapat said no evidence is believed to be missing.

The vessel was seized from NBC Boat Club in Muang district of Nonthaburi the following morning.

Pol Col Chaturon Anurakbandit, superintendent of Nonthaburi’s Muang district police station, dismissed rumours that Mr Tanupat recently donated B3 million to the station.

“We haven’t received the amount claimed and in any case, I insist that everything is being done by the book here.”

Investigators yesterday requested as part of the probe information about the calls made by the five people on the boat from the Technology Crime Suppression Division, who had already collected it, said a source.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged police to speed up the investigation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 04 March 2022 - 12:02:24 

Priorities. For the past week the international media has talked about nothing but Russia's despicable invasion of a sovereign state and the mass-murder of innocent civilians in Ukraine. Meanwhile, in Thailand, the news is dominated  by a drunk Instagramer falling off the back of a speedboat while having  a pee.

Fascinated | 04 March 2022 - 09:22:53 

Cont'd due to lack of space. Nice that the reputed bung is out in the open but that raises questions of itself- what are they hiding and where all the occupants tested for Ice and Coke? Probably a rhetorical question.

Fascinated | 04 March 2022 - 09:21:43 

Far greater to have a conspiracy than to admit people were either clowning around and an accident happen, or the ultimate indignity of falling off a boat whilst having a pee. Would the PM have got involved if this was a poor fisherman. Hisos (or perceived Hisos) are not as fallible as they think.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub
Europe’s largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
Man rescued after Phuket bridge jump
Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket
Phuket marks 623 new COVID cases, five new deaths
Thais heed call to help Ukraine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: B1.4 billion for the Phuket Medical Centre, Thailand backs UN resolution against invasion || March 3
DEPA to launch own food delivery ordering platform
Power outage to affect Laem Khad, Pa Khlok
Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion
National debt commission probes impact of informal loans in Phuket
TAT looks to short-haul markets
Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’
All five on boat with Tangmo face charges
Phuket marks 649 new COVID cases, one more death

 

Phuket community
Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Priorities. For the past week the international media has talked about nothing but Russia's desp...(Read More)

TAT looks to short-haul markets

The 2nd Covid test was scrapped from Mar 1st - but you’re right restrictions need to be removed co...(Read More)

Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket

Fantastic , good news story as a diver I appreciate the effort that went into keeping this man alive...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

Thais have not changed one iota. I recall both my parents expression of amazement at the abundance ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Cont'd due to lack of space. Nice that the reputed bung is out in the open but that raises quest...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Far greater to have a conspiracy than to admit people were either clowning around and an accident ha...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

The PM is spineless. He has the backbone of a jellyfish.Caresmore about how to get his hands on more...(Read More)

National debt commission probes impact of informal loans in Phuket

They only remain 'informal loans' until you can't pay then you see the true nature of th...(Read More)

UWC Thailand petitions against slaughterhouse near school

Personally I consider the school and the attached sports academy to be one Phuket's better asset...(Read More)

Thailand backs UN resolution against Russian invasion

Yes Nasa12 - you are so right. After some 28 years here we have seen how the Thais have slowly chan...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 