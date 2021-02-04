Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Eight crewmen allowed on shore after a month docked in Phuket

Eight crewmen allowed on shore after a month docked in Phuket

PHUKET: Seven Indonesians and one Myanmar crewmen have been given special permission to come ashore and observe a 14-day quarantine on Phuket after spending nearly a month on board a ship docked at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.

immigrationCOVID-19marine
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 February 2021, 05:17PM

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The eight crewmen were allowed on shore earlier today (Feb 4). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

« »

Officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command together with representatives from the respective embassies welcomed eight ship crewmen on dry land this morning (Feb 4).

Present to welcome the crewmen at 9am were Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base in Phuket, along with Fachry Sulaiman, Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Songkhla, and Aung Nai representing the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok.

Joining the welcoming committee were officers from Phuket Immigration and the Phuket Customs Office.

The eight crewmen disembarked the Mongolian-registered vessel ‘M.V. Express 6’ and were taken to the Metadee Resort and Villas in Karon to observe a 14-day quarantine, the Third Area Command reported.

Vice Admiral Cherngchai explained that the Navy base was alerted on Jan 8 that a foreign vessel had entered Thai territorial waters without permission.

On Jan 9, the ship docked at the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham, on Phuket’s east coast.

“The ship was considered suspicious and may have had contraband on board, so I ordered officers to examine the ship,” V/Adm Cherngchai explained.

“Officers found that there were 18 people on the ship – one Thai captain, six Thai crewmen, seven Indonesians, four Chinese and one Myanmar national,” he said.  

“Initially, they were to face the charge of entering the Kingdom without permission and faced possible customs offenses,” V/Adm Cherngchai said.

However, questioning the captain and crew revealed a different scenario, he noted.

“The captain told us that the Indonesian and Myanmar crewmen wanted to go back to their home countries because their employment contract had expired. They also felt unsafe, as they had been on the ship for a long time and the ship was planned to go to Somalia [after departing Phuket],” he said.

“Therefore, the captain asked us to contact their embassies to help them,” he added. 

“On Jan 11, we contacted the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and Phuket Immigration to check their criminal history. They have never been involved in any human trafficking, so we contacted their embassies,” V/Adm Chernchai said. 

“The two embassies contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help the crewmen as a special case and let them quarantine on the island. After the 14 days, they will later be sent back to their home countries,” he said. 

“With the eight cremen now off the ship, the ship will now head to Guangzhou, China,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive husband caught! Students flee as principal brandishes gun at assembly! || February 4
Mains water supply outage to affect Cape Panwa
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations
Firms eye jabs as national agenda
Leatherback turtles hatch at Khok Kloi
UN chief wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails
Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI
PM approves B40bn in aid
Rewat confirmed PPAO President, ready to work
Murder fugitive husband arrested in Phang Nga
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kingdom cases rise by 795 as Phuket arrivals don’t have to quarantine! || February 3
‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty
Phuket governor urges independent business operators to register for Rao Chana
Soft loans tweaked for SME access

 

Phuket community
‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

@Goldwing, not willing persons should be persuaded for sake of all. Medical issues? Name them. Yup,...(Read More)

Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI

A good lesson to learn for foreigners. 1: Land Registration Offices are very 'inaccurate'. 2...(Read More)

PM approves B40bn in aid

This it’s not a aid, this working people have paid in to this Social Security for many many years....(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

It is funny Thai Authorities/Courts are so silent about the involvement of Karon-Kata Municipality t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Yes the lifeguards are there to act as baby sitters, that way the parents can sit on the beach and l...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Phuket has unique opportunity to become Covid-19 'prove', due to entrance control Sarasin Br...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

I didn't read in this article about the international airlines that have to bring tourists. As l...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

This guy is trying to blame the court for hurting the real estate business in Phuket? What about sha...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

In fact, most vaccines don't fully protect against infection, even if they can block symptoms fr...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Another good example why someone should never ever invest in property in LOS....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 