Eight arrested for Phuket Town car park scam

PHUKET: Police last night (Mar 25) arrested eight people who were involved in a scam whereby they were illegally charging people to park their vehicles in public areas near Nimit circle on the east side of Phuket Town.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 March 2021, 02:14PM

Capt Wiritpol Tip-aut of Phuket City Police told The Phuket News this morning that he was called to the scene around 10pm last night.

On arriving he found the eight people who had been demanding a fee from people who parked in the public areas near the circle, a spot popular with many entertainment venues.

Capt Wiritphol confirmed that the eight people were taken to Phuket City Police and charged for “bullying” in public under section 397 of the criminal code.

The eight, all men, were named as Boonrat Sawek, Aroon Chitchonlathan, Arun Chitchonlathan Sophat Sengmueng, Yai Duangkhamtib, Winai Mankarn, Thani Khemkheang and Wassana Jitprasong.

It follows a similar incident last Thursday (Mar 18) where police arrested Adisorn Ruethong, 36, for the same charge.

Adisorn was arrested in front of Robinson Department Store on Thawornwongwong Rd where he had been asking for parking fees from people.

According to the criminal code, the section 397 bully in public was explained as follows:

Any person who, in a public place or in public and through whatever act, treats another with insolence or in an offensive way or causes another to undergo disgrace, trouble or annoyance.

The person shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding B1,000 or both.