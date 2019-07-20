Kata Rocks
Egyptian tourist slashed with a cleaver on Phuket’s renowned Muay Thai street

Egyptian tourist slashed with a cleaver on Phuket’s renowned Muay Thai street

PHUKET: A roti (pancake) vendor is facing charges of attempted murder and carrying a weapon in public for slashing an Egyptian tourist with a cleaver knife on Soi Ta-Iad in Chalong last night (July 19). After the attack the foreigner was rushed to a local hospital with a 7 cm gash on the back of his neck.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 July 2019, 02:28PM

Mr Abbas was rushed to hospital with a 7 cm gash on his neck. Photo: Chalong Police

Mr Abbas was rushed to hospital with a 7 cm gash on his neck. Photo: Chalong Police

Mr Abbas was rushed to hospital with a 7 cm gash on his neck. Photo: Chalong Police

Mr Abbas was rushed to hospital with a 7 cm gash on his neck. Photo: Chalong Police

Police were notified of the slashing on Soi Ta-Iad at 7.40pm yesterday, July 19.

Officers led by Chalong Police Chief Col Therdthoon Sroisukphaphan and his deputy Lt Col Sanun Chanrong arrived at the scene in front of a Family Mart store to find a foreigner lying on the ground with a bleeding wound on the back of his neck.

Rescue workers rushed the man to a local hospital where he later underwent necessary surgery, says the report posted on Chalong Police Facebook page.

The report identified the victim as Makmoud Amr Mahmoud Abbas, 29, from Egypt.

The man who slashed Mr Abbas was present at the scene when police arrived. The report identified him as Surachai Raksub, 32, a local roti vendor originally from Lanta island in Krabi. The suspect was taken to Chalong Police Station for processing, his knife was seized as evidence.

Police have not elaborated on how Mr Surachai came to slashing Mr Abbas with his cleaver. Early reports in Thai media claimed that the foreigner was using foul language while waiting for his roti and this drove the vendor mad. Enraged, he grabbed the cleaver and attacked the customer.

The police report contains no information about Mr Abbas's current condition or possible charges against Mr Surachai. Yet police shared a photo of the suspect with a white board saying "attempted murder, carring a weapon in public".

