Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

PHUKET: A 6-year-old Egyptian girl travellling with her parents was found dead at the Song Phraek Waterfall in Phang Nga yesterday (July 26) after she slipped and fell into the fast-moving water.

tourism Safety death
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:32 AM

Officers at Mueang Phang Nga Police were informed of the incident by Kaman (subdistrict chief) of Song Phraek at around 1:20pm.

The girl had fallen into the water at Ton Song Phraek Waterfall, in Moo 3, Song Phraek, at about 12:40pm.

A search was launched immediately with locals residents and officers joining the efforts. The girl’s body was found trapped under a rock about 100 metres away about an hour later.

Blue Tree Phuket

Police and other officials arrived to begin their own investigations into the girl’s death.

The girl’s body was taken to Phang Nga Hospital as official continue their investigation into the incident.

Nasa12 | 27 July 2023 - 14:11:27 

R.I.P little girl

Capricornball | 27 July 2023 - 12:56:31 

Terrible tragedy. I feel terrible for the family

 

