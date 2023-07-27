Egyptian girl dies at Phang Nga waterfall

PHUKET: A 6-year-old Egyptian girl travellling with her parents was found dead at the Song Phraek Waterfall in Phang Nga yesterday (July 26) after she slipped and fell into the fast-moving water.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers at Mueang Phang Nga Police were informed of the incident by Kaman (subdistrict chief) of Song Phraek at around 1:20pm.

The girl had fallen into the water at Ton Song Phraek Waterfall, in Moo 3, Song Phraek, at about 12:40pm.

A search was launched immediately with locals residents and officers joining the efforts. The girl’s body was found trapped under a rock about 100 metres away about an hour later.

Police and other officials arrived to begin their own investigations into the girl’s death.

The girl’s body was taken to Phang Nga Hospital as official continue their investigation into the incident.