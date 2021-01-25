Kata Rocks
Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June

Egat plans world's largest floating solar farm in June

THAILAND: State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) expects to operate a 45-megawatt floating solar farm it claims to be the largest in the world in Ubon Ratchathani in June after a delay caused by the pandemic.

natural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Monday 25 January 2021, 09:59AM

Egat’s floating solar power farm, with a capacity of 45 megawatts, is on a reservoir at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani province. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Egat’s floating solar power farm, with a capacity of 45 megawatts, is on a reservoir at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani province. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Egat signed a contract with B.Grimm Power Plc, which will serve as an engineering, procurement and construction firm to develop photovoltaic panels worth B842 million on Sirindhorn Dam, where an Egat hydropower plant is operating.

Power generation on a water surface requires 450 rai of land, equivalent to an on-ground solar farm.

The facility was originally scheduled for operation in December last year, but the launch was postponed due to the pandemic.

Chatchai Mawong, Egat’s director for hydro and renewable energy power plant development, said construction is now 82% complete. Workers began installing the first lot of floating solar panels in December and are speeding up installation.

The floating solar farm is designed to be a hybrid system, working in tandem with 36MW of hydropower generation to increase optimisation capacity.

Under the 2018 National Power Development Plan, Egat is committed to building more floating solar farms on all nine of its dams nationwide over the next 20 years, with combined capacity of 2,725MW. It is also planning to adopt a modern energy management and energy storage systems, crucial to store electricity produced by solar panels.

Egat is building 415-metre natural walkways at all its reservoirs to be further developed into new tourist attractions.

Galong | 25 January 2021 - 10:51:06 

Why not on the large areas of strip-mined land? It would seem that the corrosive effect of being on the water would be detrimental to the material. Is there any benefit to it being on the water other than not using land?

 

