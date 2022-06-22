Tengoku
EGAT inaugurates Phuket’s new 500kV power substation

EGAT inaugurates Phuket’s new 500kV power substation

PHUKET: Boonyanit Wongrakmit, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), was in Phuket yesterday (June 21) to inaugurate the official opening of the new power substation in Kow Kaew, built to receive the new 500kV supply line from Surat Thani to feed into the Phuket power grid.

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 10:04AM

At the event, held at the power substation, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan praised the development.

“Phuket is a strategic area in the tourism industry that is important to the country. It is the province with the second-highest income from tourism in the country after Bangkok… Having  stable, sufficient electrical infrastructure is considered at the heart of Phuket’s long-term development,” V/Gov Amnuay said.

“The opening of Phuket High Voltage Power Station 3 is a good thing for Phuket, to support higher electricity demand in the future, making it possible to develop towards the goals and strategies that have been set.

“We are fully ready to support the Specialized Expo 2028-Phuket Thailand, which the Phuket team led by the Phuket Governor has joined forces with the team of TCEB to present their readiness to the BIE committee in Paris to compete for hosting the event along with four other countries competing. We are confident that there will be good news for Phuket and Thailand,” he added.

Mr Boonyanit explained the new 500kV supply line to Phuket draws from the central region power grid through the Bang Saphan 2 High Voltage Power Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan connecting to the Surat Thani High Voltage Power Station 2.

“The new 500kV power lines from Surat Thani to the new Phuket High Voltage Substation 3 covers a total distance of 504 kilometres. It is the first 500kV electric power supply line in the South and is the longest electrical supply line in Thailand,” he said.

“It increases the ability to transmit electricity from the central region to the south by more than two times, from 700 megawatts to 1,600 megawatts, and increases the ability to deliver electricity to Phuket in the future,” Mr Boonyanit continued.

“Further, Phuket High Voltage Power Station 3 is a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS), which is the latest technology and uses less construction space,” he added.

“EGAT has a mission to maintain the stability of the country’s power system and has continued to develop electrical infrastructure to support the growing demand for electricity in the South, especially for Phuket in the long term, as Phuket has the second-highest demand for electricity in the southern region and has a record of 7-10% higher electricity usage per year,” Mr Boonyanit said.

