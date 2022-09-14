Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Education office probes child assault claims against school director

Education office probes child assault claims against school director

PHUKET: The Phuket Education Area Office has launched its investigation into allegations that the director of a private school in Phuket Town struck a student at the school and repeatedly pushed his head against a wall.

violencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 September 2022, 03:30PM

Phuket Education Area Office Chief Patchalee Chaopolkorn. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Education Area Office Chief Patchalee Chaopolkorn. Photo: PR Phuket

PEAO Chief Patchalee Chaopolkorn said the school director and other representatives from the school came to the PEAO on Monday (Sept 12) to give their version of events, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The PR Phuket report did not name the school director, the school or the child allegedly assaulted by the director.

The school director, Mr Komkrit (who asked for his family name not to be published), presented himself at Phuket City Police Station last Saturday (Sept 10), when he denied the allegations of hitting the child.

Mr Komkrit presented himself at the police station after the the parents of 9-year-old Itthip “Nong Ninja” Boonrung,a student at Thepamnuay Wittaya School on Thepkrasattri rd in Phuket Town, filed formal complaints against him for allegedly assault their child.

PEAO Chief Patchalee said yesterday that “the school director” denied hitting the child or causing the child injury in any way.

Ms Patchalee explained that the school director said that “the child” (Ittipol) was playing in his office as he often does. Ittipol’s younger sister came to the office to visit her brother, while Mr Komkrit went to buy some water.

When he returned he saw nothing out of the ordinary. He maintained that Ittipol had no marks or injuries of any kind when he returned.

That was at about 2:40pm. The parents arrived to collect their children at about 3pm.

The report and Mr Komkrit’s account gave no reason for the physical injuries the child suffered, namely a split lip and bruise on his upper left forehead.

Ms Patchalee noted that the PEAO investigation into the incident was continuing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forestry Department ordered to restore Maya Bay || September 14
Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong
Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed
One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility
Sea riches prompt new talks
Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The last remaining squatters at Layan Beach have been served another final notice || September 13
Tears for Queen Elizabeth II as coffin rests in Scotland
Man robs store twice, first with knife, then with sword
Supreme Court upholds rulings against Rakesh Saxena
Final eviction notices served at Layan
Nationwide flooding slows tourism
Student, 18, killed in collision with truck
Western arms production ramping up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Doctors urge COVID jabs for young kids, defend use of favipiravir

 

Phuket community
Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed

what a bunch of rubbish and the 1998 movie, they just seeking somo bucks clearly, no mention of the ...(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

Every accident is a result of two or more mistakes overlapping. This terrible incident had the contr...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

Just like at Surin, these closures ruined the very cool vibe of Layan Beach - now to be a mile of...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

In this case I read the word 'final' many times. But many at the 'right side'of the...(Read More)

Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes

Is in Thailand giving the opportunity to steal your belongings not punishable? Who is leaving his mo...(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

Poor Suriya, who made a wrong calculation in trying to overtake this truck. Perhaps the airstream of...(Read More)

Doctors urge COVID jabs for young kids, defend use of favipiravir

Make me ask: If very young children are at greater risk than older children, why was/is there never ...(Read More)

Man robs store twice, first with knife, then with sword

Robbed him a 2nd time because he was not compliant enough?? Was he supposed to kow tow and grovel on...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

I've lost count. How many eviction orders have been served on them already. 157 at last count wa...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

The government has knocked down the businesses on that land at least twice before. Why do they let t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 