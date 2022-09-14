Education office probes child assault claims against school director

PHUKET: The Phuket Education Area Office has launched its investigation into allegations that the director of a private school in Phuket Town struck a student at the school and repeatedly pushed his head against a wall.

violencecrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 September 2022, 03:30PM

Phuket Education Area Office Chief Patchalee Chaopolkorn. Photo: PR Phuket

PEAO Chief Patchalee Chaopolkorn said the school director and other representatives from the school came to the PEAO on Monday (Sept 12) to give their version of events, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The PR Phuket report did not name the school director, the school or the child allegedly assaulted by the director.

The school director, Mr Komkrit (who asked for his family name not to be published), presented himself at Phuket City Police Station last Saturday (Sept 10), when he denied the allegations of hitting the child.

Mr Komkrit presented himself at the police station after the the parents of 9-year-old Itthip “Nong Ninja” Boonrung,a student at Thepamnuay Wittaya School on Thepkrasattri rd in Phuket Town, filed formal complaints against him for allegedly assault their child.

PEAO Chief Patchalee said yesterday that “the school director” denied hitting the child or causing the child injury in any way.

Ms Patchalee explained that the school director said that “the child” (Ittipol) was playing in his office as he often does. Ittipol’s younger sister came to the office to visit her brother, while Mr Komkrit went to buy some water.

When he returned he saw nothing out of the ordinary. He maintained that Ittipol had no marks or injuries of any kind when he returned.

That was at about 2:40pm. The parents arrived to collect their children at about 3pm.

The report and Mr Komkrit’s account gave no reason for the physical injuries the child suffered, namely a split lip and bruise on his upper left forehead.

Ms Patchalee noted that the PEAO investigation into the incident was continuing.