Education drive helping student career choices

PHUKET: A meeting was held today (Dec 8) as part of the ongoing drive to enhance the development of the education system in Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 December 2022, 05:17PM

A key focus of the meeting was on career development opportunities for local students whereby a number of vacant positions in the work force were outlined.

Under the title of “Sema Coffee No. 6 to create good, talented and virtuous children”, the meeting was presided over at Provincial Hall by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who was joined by members of the volunteer organisation the Yuvabadhana Foundation.

Governor Narong stated how the purpose of the meeting was to establish a policy whereby students’ career needs and aspirations can be identified and a guidance teacher nominated who could serve as a liaison point to share information between students and the labour market. This would enable opportunity for a clearer and more relevant career path for students to be mapped out, all underlined by the vitures of good work ethics and morality.

Details on professions where workers are needed were then shared, including the following positions:

Customer service positions in the travel and aviation industry, including desk staff, cabin crew and security staff with numerous airlines

Customer service positions in the food and beverage industry, including part-time baristas at establishments such as The Coffee Club and positions serving food and beverages, making snacks and beverages.

Assistant cook positions tasked with preparing food ingredients, storing raw materials, taking care of kitchen cleanliness on a part-time basis in the likes of The Coffee Club.

Positions in the health and fitness industry such as for yoga instructors and trainers.

Graphic design positions in enterprises and department stores

Software tester positions

Customer Success Officer and Data Analyst positions.

The meeting concluded by stating an ongoing collaboration with the Yuvabadhana Foundation’s Volunteer Communications Committee would ensure this process provides career opportunities for local children while creating “good, talented and virtuous children”.