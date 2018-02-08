The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Education Corner: Mathematics is ‘the poetry of logical ideas’

Mathematics has remained an integral part of education for more than 2,000 years. In Asia it has particular prominence due to academic prestige, parental expectations of success and high stakes university entrance tests. Therefore, a good quality mathematical education is usually a priority for parents when choosing the best schools for their children.

The Phuket News

Saturday 17 February 2018, 10:30AM

Mathematics, however, is much more than rote memorisation of rules and formulae. As Einstein put it, “Pure Mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas”. As such, creativity should always be at the heart of good mathematics teaching.

One of the great strengths of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Mathematics program is that it recognises this fundamental connection between mathematics and creativity. All IB students have to produce a personalised and sophisticated mathematical investigation on an area of personal interest.

Over the past few years at the British International School Phuket we have seen explorations on such diverse topics as predicting future stock market growth, designing the optimum packaging dimensions for a family business, using mathematical models to understand the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, and solving differential equations to predict the spread of Bird Flu in Asia.

Many of our students choose an area of investigation closely aligned with their chosen university courses; giving them both a taste of the applicability of mathematics to their area of study and also providing an excellent way of enhancing their CV for university applications.

With a goal for mathematical creativity in mind at BISP we have recently launched our Global Maths Classroom initiative – bringing together our online resources to share with students and teachers across the world.

Central to this is our IB Maths Resources website which contains hundreds of articles and posts with ideas for mathematical investigations. As well as video tutorials and teacher resource downloads our IB Maths Resources also includes a dedicated code breaking website. By cracking codes, children compete from around the world in order to join the 15,000 students currently on our leaderboard.

There is a close relationship between mathematics, code breaking and computer cryptography, with many talented mathematicians going into careers in this field, so this is an excellent opportunity for students to see a creative real world application of the subject they study in school.

Bollywood

As well as the growing use of Mathematics in computing, the subject has long enjoyed close links with Physics and Engineering. STEM clubs (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) aim to provide cross-curricular activities which draw on students’ skills in the various disciplines. At BISP students have worked together to undertake such varied projects as hovercraft construction, and plane and hydroponic plant designs.

Ultimately, by following “the poetry of logical ideas” of mathematical study, students are able to express their creativity at every opportunity.

 

The author of this article, Andrew Chambers, BA. MSc. PGCE. is a Maths Teacher at BISP.

The BISP IB Maths Resources for teachers and students can be found at: ibmathsresources.com

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

Maybe if the traffic police actually did something and drivers got serious punishment along with the bus owners things might change but alas, all talk...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

There is no law and order in Thailand, except for Farangs, Thais can do whatever they want...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

I think somebody needs to get Las Vegas involved in starting to take bets on when the next tourist fatality will happen at the hands of another incomp...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Italian Thai posted profits in excess of 50 000 million THB in 2016 so i don't think he's going to miss 150 000THB......(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

"...Mr Nopporn babbled...." hahaha LOL. Thai style 'village mentality' at its best. When a bureaucrat doesn't want to do some...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Do we also need to be tested for Cyphylis, like with our work permits? Or maybe Leperousy this time? Oh wait this includes locals too, so I guess no n...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

So, going to Provincial Hall to file 4 complains --1 About the Kamala Police for not enforcing the law --2 About Orbor Tor officials failing to perf...(Read More)

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

We are in Chinese New Year and a lot of drivers are working overtime to make extra money. A log-book and data recording should be be compulsory per ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.