Eco-friendly saving methods for small businesses

Eco-friendly saving methods for small businesses

Every small business looks for ways to save money in order to reduce ongoing expenditure and increase profits. But within the effort of saving money, a business could also be helping the environment by opting for greener technologies and processes along the way.

Environment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 November 2019, 03:00PM

Image: rawpixel / Pixabay

Image: rawpixel / Pixabay

Most money-saving methods have a degree of eco-friendliness to them because, at a bare minimum, they’re reducing the financial waste of the business. Here are seven of the most eco-friendly money saving methods that small businesses can take advantage of:

1. Upgrade to an energy-efficient HVAC system

If you have a large office, shop or multiple physical locations, you could save a substantial amount of money and reduce your company’s carbon footprint by installing new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems. This might have a significant upfront expense but it results in lower monthly bills or a reduced load on your solar panel system.

2. Install solar panels

If your goal is to create a sustainable business with minimum overhead, a solar setup is ideal and avoids electricity bills and reliance on grid power. When you consider that companies can continue to consume pow­er for many generations, establishing a free source of renewable energy is an obviously beneficial move.

3. Go paperless

Outside of developing art or drawing up contracts that require physical signatures, there’s really no reason for paper use in corporate workflow. Keep a stack of paper and a printer on standby just in case, but try to use it as little as possible and don’t create systems that re­quire the ongoing use of paper. Many companies opt to send digital receipts via email, for example.

4. Use smart office devices

Smart office devices are designed to facilitate optimal energy efficiency and cost effectiveness. They increase organisation and workflow simplicity and have a net money-saving effect because they help you make the most of your work hours. Examples include adjustable desks, smart thermostats and multi-device keyboards.

5. Buy used office equipment

You can find great deals for office furniture or appli­ances on social networking groups and on classified ad sites. You can even find free equipment that, while perhaps a little outdated, is still appealing and func­tional. This method will save a great deal of money whilst also keeping used items from going to landfill and creating extra pollution.

6. Opt for fuel-efficient or electric company vehicles

If your business utilises a fleet of company vehicles, it would be wise to choose models that get decent fuel mileage or, even better, that don’t use fuel at all (elec­tric or hybrid utility vehicles). When you consider the accumulative effect that the transportation industry has on the environment, ensuring that your company isn’t taking part in this gas-guzzling greed will give you peace of mind and save you money.

7. Consolidate and downsize your office equipment

Powering an excessive number of devices or other types of equipment will only unnecessarily increase your electricity bill. You can use smart power strips to gauge and monitor the actual power usage of each computer, appliance or any device that can be plugged in. This will help you determine which devices you can do without, and which ones to unplug.

If you think about the definition of money in the sense that it’s a form of currency used to hold value, and that our environment is our most valuable asset as a species, isn’t “saving the environment” the same thing as “saving money” and everything else that humans have worked to build?

