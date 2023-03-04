Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Eco-friendly Jet Ski World Championships comes to Phuket

Eco-friendly Jet Ski World Championships comes to Phuket

WATERSPORTS: Phuket is gearing up to host the eco-friendly four-day WPG#1 Waterjet Offshore World Championship 2023 at Laguna in Cherng Talay between March 16-19, it has been confirmed.

Water-Sports
By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 March 2023, 02:00PM

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

Photo: WPG#1 Jet Ski World Cup

« »

The offshore competition will take place two kilometers off Bang Tao Beach with competitors required to complete one “lap” of the island, a distance of 120kms, or 74.56 miles.

The lap is broken down into two legs, starting at Bang Tao Beach and racing to Prompthep Cape, a distance of 60km, with the return leg bteween the two locations completing the overall distance of 120km. The quickest competitor to complete the course will be declared the winner.

The competition is divided into separate categories including: Runabout Open A class for male and female competitors; a male specific class; a female specific class; a +300HP stock C class and a novice class.

Although, at time of press, specific numbers were not confirmed, competitors representing Thailand, Australia, USA, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Germany and Russia are all scheduled to take part. The reigning world champion, Jean Bruno Pastolelo of France, has also confirmed he will be competing, making him the automatic favourite to win.

The action will take place between 8am and 5pm each day during the competition and will also be shown live on Eurosport Channel 1, which has a viewing base of over 155 million households in Europe alone, organisers confirmed.

As part of a pledge to reduce the sport’s carbon footprint, organisers have confirmed that they are introducing an eco-friendly electric jet ski for participants at the event. The ‘Orca Electric PWC’ model is a product they hope has a bright future and that will eventually be widely adopted within the martime industry.

At a press conference on Feb 23, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn commented that the competition is a fantastic way to promote Phuket to the world as an idyllic water sports and tourism destination and that he was delighted the renowned competition has chosen Phuket as its venue for the race.

Additionally, Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, oversaw a meeting on Thursday (Mar 2) at Phuket Provincial Hall to share details on the event, where he was joined by Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket Office, Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod, in addition to represntatives from local government and private sector entities.

Mr Thammawat added that the fact the competition will be using eco-friendly equipment aligns nicely with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ “Save the World” project, which aims to reduce carbon emissions caused by vehicles involved in water sports.

The event is expected to draw a high number of participants and spectators from Thailand and overseas which will also help to boost the local economy and showcase Phuket as an attractive destination for sports competition and vacation purposes.

The organisers confirmed that Laguna Phuket are currently offering special discounted rates on rooms at both their Cassia and Angsana resorts for the duration of the competition.

For more information please contact info@jetski-worldcup.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Dojo shines Down Under
Arsenal stage thrilling fightback to maintain five-point lead over Man City
Red Bull Racing lockout front row in Bahrain
Fab Andrade wins ONE Bantamweight title
Penguins’ woes continue as Andaman secure finals spot
Man Utd face Liverpool test, Arsenal back in the groove
Defending champ Verstappen still the man to beat in 2023
Buzz in Bangkok as ‘Golden Fly Series’ comes to town
Australian women cricketers hailed as among greatest ever
Ireland stay on course for Grand Slam
Man Utd win League Cup to end six-year trophy drought
Arsenal maintain Premier League lead, Man City thrash Bournemouth
Anticipation abounds as cycling’s Tour of Phuket returns
Young Thai stars on birdie binge ahead of today’s final in Pattaya
Phuket Dojo bags Manila medal haul

 

Phuket community
Phuket targets more French tourists

I think I know why.... get the French to come because they will ride their motorbikes like they'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

Motorbike mayhem continues. A your white foreigner has been up and down the Kamala Drag Strip at lea...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief to ask for ‘red card’ system to be made national

The Colonel has said that not wearing a helmet on a scooter will earn a yellow card. In what way is ...(Read More)

Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home

Wild Boar "Dom" found in his room with head wound, made him die 2 days later in hospital. ...(Read More)

Last 300 rai of protected forest fenced off on ‘Monkey Hill’

50% of Monkey Hill forest gone, under the eyes of every Phuket Official who has to protect Phuket fo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

What must be stopped immediately is that the police get 65% of the fines they issue, and the local G...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

This it’s only new road for RTP to scam money out from tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the cards

Fine PN Opinion article. Now we look forward for a motorbike tourist who drives through a underpass,...(Read More)

Hottest time of year formally starts this Sunday

Fair enough to call it the hot season but officially calling it summer is just wrong. Officially, wi...(Read More)

Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

Is Phuket Airport by now not infrastructural overloaded? Are the flight control staff international ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential

 