EC probe gets 20-day deadline

BANGKOK: A 20-day deadline has been imposed on the Election Commission (EC) probe into the alleged violation of the organic law on the election of MPs by Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat, said EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong yesterday (June 16).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 June 2023, 09:31AM

Pita: May face more delays. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pita: May face more delays. Photo: Bangkok Post

The deadline, however, could be extended for up to 15 days at a time if a formal request is made in case it is impossible for the EC’s fact-finding committee to meet the deadline, he said.

The inquiry launched into Mr Pita’s alleged violation of Section 151 of the organic law is equivalent to a criminal investigation conducted in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, reports the Bangkok Post.

“So, to rush this investigation might compromise the process of justice,” he said, responding to a question on whether the inquiry will be concluded in time for the parliamentary selection of Thailand’s next prime minister.

The EC had on June 9 dismissed all petitions asking it to investigate whether Mr Pita’s holding of shares in iTV Plc made him ineligible to contest the election while resolving to conduct an inquiry to find out if the MFP’s sole prime ministerial candidate had violated Section 151 of the organic law by applying to contest the election despite knowing he wasn’t eligible to.

As for new calls by some senators for the EC to seek the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Mr Pita’s iTV shareholding saga, Mr Ittiporn said the petition will be filed only if the fact-finding committee finds grounds that Mr Pita’s alleged ineligibility to contest the election is to be believed and the EC’s main committee is convinced by such findings.

As for the EC’s endorsement of the May 14 election results, the EC will next week still have to discuss further the results of the election in both the constituency and party-list systems, said Mr Ittiporn.

Laguna Phuket 2023

“The election results will definitely be endorsed within the 60-day time frame.”

He neither denied nor dismissed media reports that at least 71 MPs-elect might be suspended following complaints filed against them.

In another development, Thosapone Dansuputra, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), offered clarification regarding the submitted annual financial report of iTV, its current business operation status and a submitted report of the company’s latest meeting of shareholders.

He likened the company’s “in operation” status to that of a person, which shows the individual is alive, not whether they are working or not. The report of the shareholder meeting, meanwhile, is required to affirm that the financial report submitted was properly approved by shareholders, he said.

Mr Pita, who stands accused of holding shares in iTV, has alleged that there are attempts to “revive” iTV in a bid to block him from becoming prime minister.

Prab | 17 June 2023 - 10:43:46 

lol...the establishment is so scare of Pita ... all those attempt of sabotage are directly ordered by the highest person in this country and all those  puppet party and military puppet are following orders to derail the revolution.. just read adrew twitter marshall to see all the clear details of what happening...

 

