EC offers B1 million reward for info on election cheats

BANGKOK: The Election Commission (EC) is offering up to B1 million to anyone who can provide evidence of electoral corruption including vote buying.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 16 April 2023, 10:30AM

Campaign posters of various political parties are visible along Phahon Yothin Road in Bangkok. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

The office of the EC issued a statement on Friday (Apr 14) announcing the launch of a new online service via its Ta Sapparot (pineapple eyes) mobile app through which members of the public can anonymously give details of alleged fraud, vote buying or gift-giving in exchange for votes, reports the Bangkok Post. The app is available for both Android and iOs mobile phones, according to the EC.

Besides the app, the EC has also opened other channels for people to submit complaints including via the phone numbers 02-141-8860, 02-141-8579 and 02-141-8858 and the EC’s own 1444 hotline number.

The EC will offer cash rewards for tipoffs starting from B100,000 going all the way to B1mn, based on the importance of the evidence to a conviction.

Meanwhile, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee on Friday monitored the transfer of ballots and equipment to 66 countries for advanced voting in 94 cities.

Narong Boonsatheanwong, deputy director-general of the Consular Affairs Department, and Pongsathorn Wisetsuwan, deputy managing director of Thailand Post, also oversaw the transfer at Thailand Post’s headquarters in Bangkok.

Mr Sawaeng said party-list ballots are green while constituency ballots are purple. A total of 115,139 Thais registered for advance voting overseas from Mar 25 to Apr 9. Of them, 109,442 registered via the internet and the rest registered at district or local registration offices.

In other news, the EC revealed total donations received by each party in January, with the United Thai Nation Party topping the list with B26mn, followed by the Pheu Thai Party’s B12mn and the Chartthaipattana Party’s B9.8mn.

The Bhumjaithai Party received B1.9mn in donations, the Chartpattanakla Party got B1.7mn, and the Move Forward Party received B571,919.