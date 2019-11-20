Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

EC denies ‘rushing’ Thanathorn case

EC denies ‘rushing’ Thanathorn case

BANGKOK: The Election Commission (EC) has insisted that it did not rush submitting the V-Luck Media shareholding case against Future Forward Party (FFP) leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to the Constitutional Court.

Wednesday 20 November 2019, 09:32AM

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: Bangkok Post

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: Bangkok Post

The poll agency defended its actions after Mr Thanathorn on Monday filed a legal complaint against all seven of its members for malfeasance, ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the case today (Nov 20).

He accused them of violating the 2017 Election Commission Act and Section 157 of the Criminal Code. He alleged they rushed to send the case, in which he is accused of holding shares in the media company when he applied to be MP, to the Constitutional Court even though an EC fact-finding panel examining the case had yet to finish its job.

His lawyer filed the lawsuit with the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday and the court will decide whether to accept it on Dec 3.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the poll agency said that it acted in line with the constitution, and denied there was any political agenda behind the move. FFP spokeswoman Pannika Wanich on Monday questioned whether the EC’s haste in sending the case to court was politically motivated.

The EC said that its probe panel gave Mr Thanathorn an opportunity to defend himself and present evidence.

The EC alleges Mr Thanathorn held shares in V-Luck Media Co, a media firm, when he registered as an MP candidate in early February, in violation of Section 98 (3) of the charter, which prohibits owners and shareholders of media or publishing firms from applying to become MPs.

The case was later handed to the Constitutional Court which issued an order suspending Mr Thanathorn as an MP on May 23, pending a ruling.

Mr Thanathorn owned 675,000 shares in V-Luck Media Co Ltd, which published people and lifestyle magazine Who! and Jibjib, an inflight magazine for Nok Air. The publications folded two years ago and the company was closed.

La Boucherie

The EC yesterday (Nov 19) also repeated its demand for additional documents from the FFP for its probe into Mr Thanathorn's loans to his own party.

EC members had resolved unanimously to push for the demand, the commission’s office announced, because the party had failed to provide some documents that were required for the investigation.

The documents were demanded to ensure fairness for all involved, it said.

The inquiry is in response to activist Srisuwan Janya’s request in May that the EC investigate whether Mr Thanathorn broke the law by giving a loan worth over B100 million to his own party.

In his petition against Mr Thanathorn, Mr Srisuwan cited Section 66 of the organic law on political parties, which bars any individual from donating or giving money, assets or interests to parties in excess of B10mn in any 12-month period.

Mr Thanathorn said earlier that he lent money to his party to fund its campaign for the general election because the FFP was unable to raise enough money in the short time since its establishment on Oct 3, last year.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Elderly woman sues daughter, bank for theft of B250mn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket |:| November 19
Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone
Phuket to host Thailand Travel Mart 2020
Private hospital fees on cusp of public disclosure
Farm chemical importers vow to sue govt over ban
Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor temples, Paris bans circus elephants
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facelift for Phuket’s electric grid |:| Grandparents gunned down in drive-by |:| Alleged child rapist arrested after 7 years || November 18
Dream Hotel and Spa, Phuket receives four top awards
Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital
Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket
Power outage to affect area near Darasamut Intersection
Large leatherback turtle lays eggs on Thai Mueang Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

Obeying traffic laws saves lives.A very clever conclusion.Who would have thought it ?But actually it...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

@R. Believe it or not,but people die,even in hospitals !...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

No need to investigate further with Insp K on the case....(Read More)

Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

Sorry to hear that this reckless ass walked away unscathed. As a result, no lesson will be learned,...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

The continued death toll of drowning tourists sends a clear international message that Phuket offici...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

Seems like the hospital of death, doesn't this make it 3, in a week, at the same hospital, under...(Read More)

Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

And this are the idiots you unexpected can 'meet' when you just drive on Phuket roads. You n...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

When all road users on Phuket, regardless thai or foreigner, obey traffic laws, speed advices, and s...(Read More)

Woman escapes serious injury as motorbike crushed by truck in front of hospital

A typical thai road situation. Truck driving to much at middle of the road, not respecting the yello...(Read More)

Husband flees wife with their winning lottery ticket

Funny story, Lovely! Joke of the day: " Go to Court"! Hahaha....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Naka Yai Island Beach House
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thanyapura Football
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show