BISP's Primary Students are pleased to present 'Ebenezer' based on the traditional Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Performed on Monday 11th, Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th December at 1pm and also Wednesday 13th December at 5pm in the BISP Auditorium. Tickets cost 50thb for children and 100thb for adults, and can be purchased on the door, or in advance from the community information office by emailing cis@bisphuket.ac.th
Ebenezer Primary Production
Start From: Monday 11 December 2017, 01:00PM
to Wednesday 13 December 2017, 04:00PM