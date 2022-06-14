Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Eat your hats’: Australia celebrates making fifth straight World Cup

‘Eat your hats’: Australia celebrates making fifth straight World Cup

FOOTBALL: Australia erupted in celebration today (June 14) after the Socceroos made a fifth straight World Cup, with women’s football superstar Sam Kerr leading the charge, telling the doubters to “eat your hats”.

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Tuesday 14 June 2022, 09:30AM

Australia’s players celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs match between Australia and Peru yesterday (June 13), at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan. Photo: Karim Jaafar / AFP

Australia’s players celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs match between Australia and Peru yesterday (June 13), at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan. Photo: Karim Jaafar / AFP

Graham Arnold’s men stunned Peru in a penalty shootout in Doha to clinch the penultimate spot at the global showpiece this year, with substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne the hero.

It was an extraordinary turnaround for a team that won 11 games on the trot during qualifying before a slump forced them into a do-or-die qualifier against the United Arab Emirates and then Peru.

But with doubts mounting and Arnold’s job on the line, they beat UAE 2-1 last week, then crushed Peruvian dreams 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 0-0 after extra-time.

“Doubters eat your hats, we’re going to the World Cup,” tweeted jubilant Chelsea and Australian striker Kerr, who was named player of the year by England’s Professional Footballers Association last week.

A host of former Australian players were equally ecstatic, with Socceroos all-time top goalscorer Tim Cahill admitting there were “so many emotions”.

“But the main thing is this team showed up when it counted. To all the staff and players, congratulations,” added the retired Cahill, who played in the last four World Cups.

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich called it a deserved win while the Wallabies rugby union team simply said: “You little beauty!”.

Luke Wiltshire, who played 80 times for Australia, told local television the result would go down in Australian football folklore.

“People had written them off. They went the hard way, they turned up on the night and performed. We saw bravery and character,” he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a staunch rugby league fan, also waded in, tweeting: “World Cup here we come.”

Arnold had previously called on Albanese to give Australians the day off to celebrate following today’s early morning kick-off, but that failed to materialise.

Australia will face France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup, with Arnold firmly back in charge, having survived mounting calls to be sacked after their failure to qualify automatically.

“The doubters don’t bother me, it is these boys I care for, the game I care for,” he said after ensuring Australia will once more be on the world stage.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chen denies Ratchanok in Jakarta final
Verstappen stretches title lead after Ferrari engine failure
Thais dominate at Laguna Phuket Marathon
Thailand beat Sri Lanka to set up showdown with Uzbekistan
Leclerc on back-to-back poles in Baku
Phuket behind LA Games Paralympic Sailing campaign
Ricciardo looking to recapture his old magic at McLaren
Celebrated national taekwondo coach visits Phuket
Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson quits PGA tour
Ice skating congress held in Phuket
Thailand beat China in huge upset in Ankara
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph
Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title
Thais qualify for IWBF World Championships
Phuket Vagabonds host three-week touch rugby tournament

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

What is the last picture with figures of Russia and Ukraine telling us? It concerns foreigners, why ...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Altogether it will become messy years ahead with 2 projects! The patong tunnel and the lightrail. No...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

Maybe this should have been considered before changing the law. As usual very ambiguous and open to ...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

....Why worried about the brains/learning capacity of students? In the Thai education system is fre...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

... A new industry has been born. Completely in line with the words of minister Anutin that he wants...(Read More)

Cannabis worries outlined

It is world news that minister Anutin + his officials in whole Thailand yesterday handed out for fre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

To be clear, the officers little sign specifically addresses 'dtang-dtow' foreigners, that i...(Read More)

Sites scoured for fugitive politician

@ JohnC - No...(Read More)

MRTA asks for public feedback as Phuket light rail fares announced

Definitely not as big a waste of money as the ridiculous Patong tunnel joke that is hard to believe ...(Read More)

Sites scoured for fugitive politician

Silly question maybe but, does Thailand have ANY honest officials in any government department?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 