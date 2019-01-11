At only 31 years old Asa Marsh has built Easy Living Phuket from the ground up and on the 7th of Dec achieved the title of ‘Top 10 Real Estate Agency in South East Asia’

propertyland

By Sponsored

Sunday 13 January 2019, 11:00AM

Easy Living Phuket was voted ‘Top 10 Real Estate Agency in South East Asia’ at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2018.

This massive success has been attributed to understanding the needs of property buyers in Phuket. Dedicated to being the unique bespoke real estate company Phuket needs, helping clients every step of the way through the buying process.

Having previously worked in a director position for one of Phuket’s original real estate companies that sold over 1,200 properties, Asa Marsh founded Easy Living Phuket fully understanding market trends and what people wanted.

“Owning property in Phuket is no longer just a status symbol, with so many different demographics enjoying the initial low-entry prices and long-term annual returns,” says Asa.

“Seeing a steady rise in land prices has made it a race to the finish line for great deals. Phuket’s land laws protect its national parks and overall skyline with enforced zoning laws and height restrictions, with the hope of keeping Phuket exclusive and one of the safest investments in SE Asia.”

“This year our carefully selected portfolio of turnkey investment properties was a phenomenal success for all of our clients.”

“We’ve perfected the buying process with our personal approach and shortlist of properties giving guaranteed annual returns. This personal approach has set us apart from all of our competitors,” he explains.

“Phuket’s demographic of visitors is forever changing, with people from around the globe arriving daily it’s been exciting watching all of the different market trends over the years.”

“The rise of new middle classes from China, India, and the Middle East has fuelled the growth of previously unseen tourists, clearly demonstrated by the fact that Phuket is within a 5-hour flight radius from nearly half of the world’s population,” Asa concludes.

This article was featured in 'Set Sail', the companion guide published for the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019.