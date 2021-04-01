Easter Sunday Brunch at The Village Coconut Island

Start From: Sunday 4 April 2021, 11:00AM to Sunday 4 April 2021, 05:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

#Easter Sunday Hop on over to The Village Coconut Island this Easter Sunday for our lazy lunch carvery. Enjoy our huge range of activities for all the family including a resort Easter Egg hunt for the kids. Highlights to include: Roast Beef and Pork with Crackling plus all the trimmings Stay the night before and get a free 500THB resort voucher For table, room and boat reservations Please contact us at info@thevillage-coconutisland.com or Phone: 089-8663701 (08.30-17.30hrs.), 081-326 2703 (24 hours)