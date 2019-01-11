East Marine sells and distributes world-famous brands: Awlgrip, International Yacht Paint, West System, Epifanes, Muir Windlasses, Eno & Force 10 Stoves, Rupes Tools, Aqua Signal, standing rigging products (Sta-Lok, Sea Rig, Sinox, hamma Regatta, Arcus Wire) and Donaghys ropes with running rigging hardware by Lewmar, Antal, Spinlock, Wichard, and Ronstan.

By Sponsored

Saturday 12 January 2019, 11:00AM

Since 2006, East Marine has grown to be the largest yacht chandlery in Southeast Asia, and stocks the most extensive range of quality marine products and accessories available.

At the moment, we have more than 32 distribution brands.

For your convenience we are situated in Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina, adjacent to our world-famous 'Repair and Refit' Factory and well-stocked rigging department as well as our newly opened exclusive chandlery in Ao Po Grand Marina cater for over 250 yachts with the wide range of products.

At East Marine we are passionate about boats and committed to supplying the highest quality marine equipment and service.

For more information about East Marine, see our display stall at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous or contact us at Tel: +66 (0)76 239 113, Email: sales@eastmarineasia.com or visit EastMarineAsia.com

East Marine are on show at the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 2pm to 8pm daily until Sunday (Jan 13), when the show will close at 7pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019.