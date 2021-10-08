Easier than ever before to explore

With the new relaxation in rules for both Sandbox and Domestic guests, it is now easier than ever before to get out and explore more stunning destinations. For most island speedboat day trips from Phuket, you simply need your passport copy and vaccination certificate. Fear not though, if you are a Domestic unvaccinated guest in most cases a simple Antigen Test is all that is needed to visit the beautiful islands around us.



Just one of the sights to be seen on the Phang Nga Bay tour.

This month has also brought other positive differences with it. With the change in season comes calmer seas which means that more exotic destinations become accessible from October / November. 5 Star Marine will guide you through a range of exotic destinations available for both Sandbox and Domestic guests to enjoy:

1. Khai Islands

Three popular and family friendly islands offering shallow snorkelling only 15 minutes from the pier at Boat Lagoon. These islands are well suited to beginner snorkellers as you can go straight off the beach to experience a plethora of tropical fish, before enjoying a beach picnic.

2. Mai Ton & Coral Combination

5 Star Marine runs a respectful dolphin spotting programme at Mai Ton Island; around 30 minutes from Boat Lagoon, where you can snorkel before making your way to Coral Island to relax on the beach with good vibes on Banana Beach Club; which also offers activities, massages, lunch, drinks, etc.

3. Racha Islands

The two idyllic Racha Islands provide some of the best snorkelling reefs in Thailand with quiet, tropical white powdery beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Book your trip now for your chance to spot the manta rays and whale sharks that were spotted this time last year.

4. Phi Phi

With the change in season you can take advantage of some stunning locations all to yourself – literally you might just be the only boat out there. Enjoy Phi Phi Ley and Bamboo Island whilst they are still quiet.

5. Krabi Islands and Hong Krabi

Enjoy the turquoise waters of Hong Krabi Lagoon, then get your adrenaline going with a climb to the 360-degree viewpoint which has arguably one of the best seascape views of surrounding islands.

6. Phang Nga Bay

This is one of natures’ spectacular works of art; where the vast karst rock scenery presents a visually stunning location. Tours here are about the seascapes, canoeing, caving and exploring versus snorkelling.

7. Koh Rok

The sea here becomes like a lake in high season, and offers stunning water clarity with a diverse range of marine and coral life. In season, you can also regularly see whale sharks between here and Koh Ha, and this is an excellent snorkelling spot.

8. Koh Ha

Exquisite snorkelling, stunning soft sandy beaches and a quieter, less crowded vibe here. A little further to travel, but well worth every minute for the guaranteed natural beauty plus it provides a great stop spot on the way to Koh Lipe.

9. Koh Lipe

Bursting with things to see and do; enjoy a romantic time at Sunrise or Sunset Beach, explore the coral reefs snorkelling at Red Coral, head to Monkey Beach or Stonehenge Rock. A must visit destination that should be on everyone’s list; and a favourite of ours here at 5 Star Marine.

10. Similan & Surin Islands

Two phenomenal destinations bursting with marine life, rich coral and sandy white beaches. The Similan Islands is a stunning archipelago which only opens yearly from October 15th to May 15th.

11. Phuket By The Sea Tour

This unique program is for beach club lovers and leaves from Boat Lagoon before travelling under the Sarasin bridge. You then make your way down to Banana Beach past Surin, Kamala and Patong among many other beaches. Stop off at a beach club or two and enjoy this experience to the maximum.

