‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists come into effect

PHUKET: The new “eased” entry measures for tourists arriving from overseas come into effect today (April 1).

COVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 April 2022, 08:30AM

Image: Royal Thai Embassy, Sydney

Image: TAT

Image: Phuke Airport Immigration

Phuket officials have been promoting notices issued by Royal Thai Embassies around the world to highlight new measures, which were announced two weeks ago.

To make it easier for tourists to travel to Thailand, travellers are no longer required to provide a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

However, the RT-PCR test requirement on arrival remains unchanged.

The Day 5 RT-PCR test is no longer required. Instead all arrivals can now do an antigen self-test on Day 5.

Also to make it easier for tourists to come to thailand, they will still have to observe quarantine if they enter under  the Sandbox scheme , as will people entering Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) procedure, for travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

The good news is that quarantine period for Sandbox and AQ travellers  has been reduced to five days,

Under the "eased" measures, all other measures remain unchanged, except that the mandatory COVID insurance required has been reduced from US$50,000 to US$20,000.

All arrivals still need to qualify through the Thailand Pass system. Travellers must also still have a fully paid hotel reservation confirmation for the arrival date which must include a RT-PCR test, ATK test kit and airport pick-up, among other requirements.

Art-Tec Design

For the full list of entry measures under the Test & Go scheme, click here.

For the full list of entry measures under the Sandbox scheme, click here.

For the full list of entry measures under the “Happy Quarantine” scheme, click here.

In addition to the lists of requirements still in effect for people thinking of travelling to Thailand, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, yesterday reminded travellers that some airlines may require a RT-PCR test or extra documentation before boarding. Travellers must check with the airline on specific requirements prior to boarding.

With the new eased measures in effect, Thai officials have announced that their plan is to have the COVID-19 pandemic downgraded to endemic in three months time, from July 1.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arriving at Phuket International Airport continues to fall. The Phuket Reopening daily report issued by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday marked just 1,242 arrivals on Wednesday (Mar 30).

Note: This is not an April Fool’s story

