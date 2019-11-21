Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises

BANGKOK: A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and northwestern Laos this morning (Nov 21), swaying Bangkok high-rises.



By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 November 2019, 09:33AM

The red dot shows the location where an earthquake shook the Thai-Lao border. Image: Google Earth

Residents in Chiang Mai province felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in Bangkok, startling residents.

The US Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude was about 10 kilometers below the surface.

It was centered in northwestern Laos, about 31 kilometers from Chaloem Phrakiat district in Nan province.

Moderate quakes of 4.6 and 5.7 magnitude shook the same area overnight.

