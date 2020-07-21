Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis

FOOTBALL: The league season could resume earlier than its scheduled restart in September, the Football Association of Thailand said yesterday (July 21).

Football

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 09:56AM

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thai League 1 season was suspended in March after four rounds of matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will restart in September and finish in May next year.

However, TrueVisions, the official broadcaster of domestic leagues, has demanded the campaign end this year as stipulated in the contract, which expires this year.

The company also wants a reduction in rights fees if the season cannot finish by the end of the year. The FAT and TrueVisions will hold talks on Friday.

“It is possible that the season will resume before the planned schedule,” FAT secretary-general Patit Supaphong said. “It depends on the outcome of our talks with True.”

The FAT had called a meeting with clubs today but it has been cancelled, Patit said.

Several clubs are reportedly keen for a return to action earlier than the scheduled Sept 12 restart so the season could finish by the end of the year.

They are afraid that if the season does not finish this year, they would receive less in subsidy.

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang has asked clubs to decide whether they are ready to play the remainder of the season if they receive less than promised supporting funds.