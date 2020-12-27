Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Early release for prison inmates considered

Early release for prison inmates considered

THAILAND: Amid the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic and as a way to solve prison overcrowding, the Justice Ministry is considering releasing more inmates whose jail terms will be completed within one year.

CoronavirusCOVID-19crime
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 27 December 2020, 12:17PM

An electronic monitoring bracelet is fitted on an offender. Photo: Bangkok Post

An electronic monitoring bracelet is fitted on an offender. Photo: Bangkok Post

Electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets will be attached to inmates due to be released.

Currently, about 20,000 inmates are eligible for the programme and are expected to be released within the first quarter of next year.

Supreme Court president Metinee Chalodhorn and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin are in talks to expedite the EM process. Meanwhile, 20,000 EM devices will be ready for use, in addition to the 10,000 currently in use.

Nattawut Saikuar, a leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, and 76 other prisoners were released earlier this month on parole wearing EM bracelets.

The devices allow probation officers to closely monitor their whereabouts outside jail.

CMI - Thailand

However, Mr Somsak said the option would not be available to convicts of severe crimes such as murder, sexual offences and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Vittawan Sunthornkajit, director-general of the Department of Probation, said the ministry is also working on the proposal for the use of EM bracelets with ex-prisoners of serious crimes prone to repeat their offences.

He gave the case of the serial rapist and killer, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper”, known as Somkid Pumpuang, who killed a five-year-old girl last year after he was discharged as an example.

He added that about 30 inmates who committed serious crimes in each year are discharged from prison and come clean.

A new Safety Observation Ad-hoc Centre (Jsoc) has been opened for monitoring those convicted of serious crimes in the meantime, Mr Vittawan said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor issues order against face-mask price gouging
WHO Wuhan probe not looking for COVID ‘guilty’ parties
PM prohibits public gatherings as infections increase
Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs
Patong tsunami memorial service falls to COVID events ban
TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform
Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season
No new COVID cases in Phuket, reports PPHO
Phuket Marine Chief issues COVID, New Year safety order
More long weekends to stimulate travel
Fresh lockdown warning
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai border-breach investigation? Phuket sport events cancelled! || December 25
Phuket COVID cases remain at three
Tiger, leopard pelts seized at Bangkok hotel
Merry Christmas, Phuket

 

Phuket community
Fresh lockdown warning

@Kurt " very many restrictions / measures" How many restrictions you actually see on Phuk...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

As I said Kurt.Try to get your personal vaccine shot asap . It will help to fight your fear....(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Timothy for coming up with an early "New year's address". Well done ! Can&#...(Read More)

TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform

TAT knows very well that most Thai holiday periods of foreigners is just 2-3 weeks during prosperous...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Mr. Editor. There are three (probably all the same person) who only bully commenters. They...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

@Dek, As I read in this article the very many restrictions/measures because of Covid-19 spiking in T...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Dek walks behind, as guinea pig time is already over. Many high ranking Officials abroad everywhere ...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

@Kurt Maybe not the worst decision they make.As of know nobody can be certain about possible side ...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

Kurt,the defender of all Myanmar worker and chief prosecutor of all sorts of Thai affairs. A quick ...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

@PN Comment ?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura

 