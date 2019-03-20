THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Early morning accidents kill vehicles, drivers safe

PHUKET: Two accidents within 20 minutes early this morning saw a car driven by an Army lieutenant and two pickup trucks, one carrying fruit, wrecked as they slammed into roadside poles, but luckily resulted in no deaths or serious injuries, police confirmed today (Mar 20).

transportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 05:26PM

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Kietsak Chaichana, 42, of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact when his car slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew,. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bonnet open unexpectedly on the blue pickup truck while driving along the bypass road in the second accident this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bonnet open unexpectedly on the blue pickup truck while driving along the bypass road in the second accident this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The blue pickup suffered heavy damage to its rear when the black pickup truck slammed into it on the bypass road in the second accident this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The blue pickup suffered heavy damage to its rear when the black pickup truck slammed into it on the bypass road in the second accident this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The only casualty on the bypass road in the second accident this morning was the fruit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The only casualty on the bypass road in the second accident this morning was the fruit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front of the black pickup truck was destroyed by the impact on the bypass road in the second accident this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front of the black pickup truck was destroyed by the impact on the bypass road in the second accident this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Suporn Muangkai of the Thalang Police was informed of the first accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd on the curve near the Tha Reau Shrine, south of the Heroines Monument, in Koh Kaew, at 4:30am.

Police arrived at the scene to find a black Toyota sedan with heavy damage to its front.

The driver, 42-year-old Lt Kietsak Chaichana of the Royal Thai Army, suffered an injury to his right leg, but was otherwise unaffected by the impact, Capt Suporn said.

“Rescue workers took him to Thalang Hospital for treatment,” he added,

“Lt Kietsak was driving from Phuket Town to Krabi province when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole beside the road,” Capt Suporn explained.

“Police have not charged him yet, but we have impounded his car as evidence,” he added.

By 4:50am, Capt Udom Phetratrong of the Phuket City Police had received call informing him of an accident on the bypass road northbound involving two pickup trucks, one of them laden with fresh fruit.

Splash Beach Club

Police and rescue workers arrived to find blue Toyota pickup car askew off to the side of the road, Capt Udom said.

The blue pickup had sustained heavy damage to its rear, inflicted by a black Nissan pickup truck that was still in the middle of the left lane with very heavy damage to its front.

“The driver of the blue pickup truck Supakorn Chaipeng, 54, explained that he was driving along when the bonnet unexpectedly released,” Capt Udom said.

“The bonnet opened fully, blocking his view, and so he was slowing down and moving to the side of the road to stop when he was struck from bheind by the black pickup,” he added.

“The fruit was spread out all over the place, but there were no injuries from the accident,” he said.

“Both pickup trucks have been taken to Phuket City Police Station while we finish our investigation into the accident,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

French expat, pregnant Thai woman killed in motorbike collision in Rawai
Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road
Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
British motorcyclist dies in Rawai crash
New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole
Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident
Man charged after pickup hits Heroines Monument barricade
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead
Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus
Koh Yao islander, 19, dies in motorbike accident
Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"The court later released him and Yong on bail of B400,000 baht, and Thanee on B500,000, and pr...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Why is the truck on the wrong side of the road, and what part of the accident involved the pickup?...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Premchai's been released on bail. Does this mean he has a suspended sentence or that his appeal ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

So, just the 1000 dollar question, who did kill the black leopard? Don't tell me that one of the...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"How long is the old poor Thai couple.." Try to google it or sent a petition and ask for a...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"addicted to psychotropic drugs" Would that be an excuse for his doings. Surprised that se...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

"Where has the reader been the last decades" and what country is suspending a license for ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 