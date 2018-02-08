Early entry IGCSE exam success for BISP

Well done to the British International School, Phuket students who have just received their early entry IGCSE Mathematics and Biology results!

Saturday 10 February 2018, 01:34PM

The most recent batch of early entry International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) students at BISP have continued the school’s tradition of achieving excellent grades across many subjects.

With early entry exams sat in November, rather than the traditional following May/June period, we are delighted with the results of the International Mathematics and Biology students.

Maths Teacher Mr Chambers commented that, “the International Maths IGCSE is a very demanding course – to do so well in an early entry is very impressive. In the class there were 92% A to A* (100% A* to B), including 8 As and 4 A*s. Congratulations to all students for their hard work – an excellent start to your IGCSE exams”.

Biology Teacher Ms Young and Mr Richardson, Head of Science, added, “of the 22 students who sat their early entry Biology exam, 18 gained A to A* (82%) and 100% A* to B. There were 9 A*s and 9 As. Of the three sciences, Biology has by far the most content to learn and to do this six months early and gain such excellent results is really pleasing. Well done to all concerned. These results should fill you with confidence looking ahead to the final exams in June”.

Last year’s student cohort for the exam period of May/June 2017 achieved the highest results in the school’s history, with an impressive 91.3% grades A* to C, 72% grades A* to B, 49% grades A* to A and with 44% of students achieving at least 2 A*s.

These results included the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for Top in Thailand for IGCSE World Literature, Top in Thailand for IGCSE Global Perspectives, Top in Thailand for IGCSE Additional Mathematics and the High Achievement award for IGCSE International Mathematics for the Highest Scoring candidate in Thailand. We look forward to more great results in our May/June IGCSE examinations.