BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Early drama in COVID-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Early drama in COVID-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Australian super maxi LawConnect snatched an early lead in the annual Sydney to Hobart race Sunday as a COVID-depleted fleet of 88 yachts embarked on one of the world’s toughest ocean events.


By AFP

Sunday 26 December 2021, 12:59PM

LawConnect took an early lead in the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo: David Gray / AFP

LawConnect took an early lead in the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo: David Gray / AFP

LawConnect hit the front ahead of SHK Scallywag, a rival 30-metre (100-foot) super maxi from Hong Kong whose crew struggled to recover after encountering sail problems in a dramatic early development in the race.

Spectator boats crowded into a cloudy, breezy Sydney Harbour to enjoy the return of the blue-water classic, which was cancelled last year because of COVID for the first time since it began in 1945.

The pandemic still cast a shadow, with some of the fastest yachts kept away this year, including super maxi Comanche and nine-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI.

Four yachts withdrew over the past two days because of COVID concerns, including one less than 10 minutes before the traditional Boxing Day starting cannon. Another yacht dropped out because of crew injury.

Among those forced out by the virus was Willow, one of the favourites for line honours, which had three crew members test positive.

That left 88 entrants, including 17 two-handed yachts, which are allowed to take part for the first time.

It is a sharp reduction from the 157 boats that set out in 2019.

WEATHER, COVID EFFECTS

Weather is a critical factor in the 628-nautical-mile (1,200km) race down Australia’s east coast to the Tasmanian capital.

Six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued during the 1998 spectacle when a deep depression exploded over the fleet in the Bass Strait.

“For all boats, the challenge after starting and exiting the (Sydney) heads will not only be to settle into their race rhythm and watch systems, but to keep their boats intact in the tough conditions,” the organising Cruising Yacht Club of Australia said.

PKF Thailand

The latest weather update predicted south to southeasterly winds Sunday with a strong wind warning offshore along the New South Wales coast.

The racers face strict health conditions including compulsory PCR COVID tests.

Race committee chairman Lee Goddard said Tasmanian police would allow racers to depart even if they were still waiting for their COVID result.

But if any crew member is informed of a positive result while on the water their yacht will have to retire “immediately”, he told sailors Sunday.

‘GREAT ADVENTURE’

Depending on the weather, the fastest super maxis are expected to arrive in Hobart some time on Tuesday.

Though the first yacht to reach the finishing line grabs most public attention, the main prize for sailors is regarded as the handicap honours, which takes account of the size of the yachts.

In the last race, in 2019, Ichi Ban was the overall handicap winner.

Ichi Ban owner and skipper Matt Allen is sailing his 31st Sydney-Hobart race after starting at the age of 17.

“It was a great adventure doing my first race and it’s a great adventure lining up ahead of number 31 as well,” he said ahead of race day.

“That excitement on Boxing Day, that does not change at all. That little nervousness before the start, that sense of relief once you get out and actually start sailing the boat,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants in Suzuki Cup driving seat
Polking: Vietnam’s time has come
Phuket sets up Esports development centre
Muay Thai action at Laguna to toast National Sports Day
Dechapol, Sapsiree eye Asian Games glory
Schools take the weight in King’s Cup
Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test
Dechapol and Sapsiree make history
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win
Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship
Kunlavut, Panipak win top honours
Phuket Sports Association wins national award
Para Games gold medallist Nong Fa Natthida arrives home
Games cancelled as COVID wreaks havoc on Premier League
Phuket schoolgirl makes light work of heavy lifting

 

Phuket community
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

The best vaccine is the one you can get. Has anyone other than Hi-So Thais gotten anything other th...(Read More)

Living Waters: Building brighter futures

Thank you for spearheading an effort to transition this island into a livable, sustainable home and...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

@christysweet Yet, you still choose to live here, even though you would like Thailand to be a carbo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

...That period of time makes sense to analyse coming Omicron developments. Also after 20 January Si...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

A just 2.5 week suspension of 'Test & Go' is to short to analyse the effect of that deci...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger

Inspection of several 'risk points', well-known for road-accident black spots. Why are these...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

In Europe the scientific thoughts are that 3x Pfizer, or 3x Moderna jabs are better than A-Z. Even p...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

@agogohome, Well, perhaps the reason foreigners that received 2 A-Z vaccinations are 'not allowe...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Flu vaccines are for Type B influenza, Omicron is a corona type virus so that vaccine will have no e...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Lots of insults, slurs and false innuendo from people who use fake names and suck badly at debating....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
UWC Thailand

 