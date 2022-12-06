333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
E-tickets for traffic violations in use since May

BANGKOK: Police started issuing e-tickets for traffic violations in May this year using an electronic database system, Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said yesterday (Dec 5) on the Facebook page of the police information office.

policecrime
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 December 2022, 08:57AM

An example of e-tickets used by police since May. Photo: Saranitet Police / Facebook.

The spokesman’s clarification came after Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, a well-known neurologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, posted on his Facebook page a photocopy of an e-ticket with a message: “On seeing a ticket like this pasted on your car window, absolutely don’t scan it. It’s a fake.”

Pol Maj Gen Achayon said he had checked and found it was a real e-ticket, issued by Bang Yi Khan police, reports the Bangkok Post.

He went on to explain that the Royal Thai Police has since May this year issued e-tickets for traffic violations, using portable computers loaded with the Police Ticket Management (PTM) application.

With a portable computer, a traffic police officer can print out an e-ticket on seeing traffic law violations such as not wearing a safety helmet, using a mobile phone while driving and violating traffic signs.

An e-ticket contains information on the charge, the amount of the fine, the date and time of the traffic violation, the location, the vehicle’s registration, the violator’s driving licence, the name of the police officer who issues the ticket and his work unit.

The e-ticket also has a QR code for people to pay the fine via mobile banking and a QR code for them to check the ticket on a website.

There are currently three types of traffic tickets:

A hand-written ticket

A ticket sent by post after the violation was captured by a device

An e-ticket.

JohnC | 06 December 2022 - 09:07:18 

Another case of a 'hi-so' not happy that his expensive vehicle was ticketed. "Why me, I'm priviledged and well connected. Rules are for the normal (poor) people".

 

