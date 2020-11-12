Kata Rocks
E-ferry developer vies for Andaman 'Smart Pier' project

E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project

PHUKET: Following the presentation of Thailand’s first electric-powered ferry in Phuket this week, Somrudee Chaimongkon, CEO of the ‘e-ferry’ project developer Banpu Next Co Ltd, presented her company to be heavily involved in the government project to roll out technology-based upgrades to key tourism pires along the Andaman seaboard.

marinetourismtransporttechnologySafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 November 2020, 05:23PM

Somrudee Chaimongkon (centre), CEO of the ‘e-ferry’ project developer Banpu Next Co Ltd, presented her company for the Andaman Smart Pier project. Photo: PR Dept

Somrudee Chaimongkon (centre), CEO of the ‘e-ferry’ project developer Banpu Next Co Ltd, presented her company for the Andaman Smart Pier project. Photo: PR Dept

Ms Somrudee met with Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Chuwong along with Amorn Intaracharoen, CEO of Phuket Pearl Group, and Wittaya Wongwichiankul, Secretary-General of the Chamber of Commerce of the Southern Andaman Provinces, yesterday (Nov 11) to discuss the project, which has now been branded by the government as the ‘Marina Chumchon’ (Community Marina) project.

The concept for the project is ‘Marina for All’, explained a government release.

The project is to develop six piers in six Andaman coastal provinces, including Cape Yamu Pier in Phuket.

The other five piers are the Koh Yao Noi Pier in Phang Nga, Pak Bara Pier in Satun, Pak Meng Pier in Trang, Praphakhan (Lighthouse) Pier in Ranong and the Ao Nammao Pier in Krabi.

The project aims to “upgrade marine transport to meet world standards and support the transport of local products and [support] tourism at the same time, with safety and convenience as the priorities”, said the government report, adding that project is mainly aimed at developing local piers by upgrading them with “Smart Pier” systems.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The Smart Piers are to include features such as face scanning, tracking wristbands, disaster warnings, solar power and EV charging stations.

“The piers will be developed under a universal design, so every person can use them,” the release said.

“For the Community Marina project, Banpu Next is ready to work with officials and other private companies in order to find the best solution for problems in Phuket and help develop Phuket to become a Smart City,” Mrs Somrudee said.

V/Gov Piyapong welcomed the invitation to continue working with Banpu Next. “We are pleased to cooperate with private companies, but all the works must be based on local people’s benefits. The cooperation will be a good chance for Phuket to improve the residences’ lives and the facilities to welcome tourists.”

Phuket Pearl Group CEO Mr Amorn also welcomed the initiative.“I am very glad that Banpu Next Co Ltd pay attention to developing Phuket with technology. I expect that we will have a chance to work together to improve Phuket,” he said.

Phuket community
Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

There will be a vaccine in a few months. What SIMPLE process are the Thai authorities putting in pla...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Kurt "defusing, derailing,diverting" ? Great choice of words ! What part of my comment d...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

@Kurt Nothing great about this question ! Knowing the numbers of Covid tests done in March,April o...(Read More)

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

Anchorage wide open in the NE Season for a long 14 days quarantine ...very bumpy ride...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

Dek is trying 'defusing' that 'domestic' of Galong by derailing attention to India...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

We will see a 'New Normal' price setting for everything in Thailand. And in 'New Normal&...(Read More)

Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts

I not believe that Yachts coming from Singapore, Malaysia and whatever asian countries are willing t...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

@Nasa12. That is a great question! Let's see or Mr Somsak and the press pick this up and come wi...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Galong. I understand your thinking and business planning. Fact remains that Thai know foreigners pa...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

@LALA,Thank you for the information, but my information is that flights from Thailand to Myanmar are...(Read More)

 

