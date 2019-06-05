THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Duty-free bidders for airports down to three

BANGKOK: Only three bidders are now vying for the licence to run duty-free shops at three regional airports, including Phuket International Airport, after Central Department Store (CDS) dropped out.

Wednesday 5 June 2019, 09:18AM

The bidders are still in the running to operate duty-free franchises at Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai airports. Photo: AoT

The bidders are still in the running to operate duty-free franchises at Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai airports. Photo: AoT

The three bidders are King Power Duty Free Co; a consortium led by Bangkok Airways (BA) Plc; and a venture led by Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Plc, which also trades as “ROH”.

The three companies submitted their bid envelopes to Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) yesterday (June 4).

Central, which had earlier acquired a bid envelope, did not show up.

The three bidders are required to present technical aspects of the scheme, which concerns airports in Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai, today, said AoT Senior Executive Vice-President Wichai Bunyu.

The AoT will unseal bid price envelopes and announce the bidder with the highest score to operate the duty-free shops at the regional airports next Monday, he said.

King Power earlier received the highest scores for its bid to operate duty-free shops and the commercial zone at Suvarnabhumi airport. The AoT, however, has not yet revealed the scores gained by the unsuccessful bidders.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“I can confirm all the steps pursued by the AoT are transparent since the State Enterprise Policy Office and the Office of the Auditor General were invited to jointly observe all the processes,” AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said.

The bid results of the three contracts – to operate duty-free shops at regional airports as well as the duty-free shops and commercial space at Suvarnabhumi airport – will be forwarded to a revenue assessment panel on June 12 and presented to the AoT board on June 19, according to Mr Wichai.

 

See original story here.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion
Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists
Tour operators want better marine protection system
Strong headwind slows growth
Keep up with the online payment revolution, urges expert
Tourism flourishes despite Chinese slide
King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract
Patong Mayor tables major conference centre for MICE initiative
Operators see potential in tourist tax
Tourism and Sports Ministry mulls levy for tourists
GSB, Airbnb join forces on homestay
Phuket readies for Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair
THAI profits take Q1 nosedive
Tourism income up 5% at B885bn in Q1
TAT targets Latino LGBT traveller rise

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Something new came up thanks to Chalong underpass. The police has her daily Chalong Circle check tim...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Sorry Pascale. I was not clear enough. The idea is a single light rail track in the underpass. From ...(Read More)

Phuket 7-Eleven manager gifted B5k reward for returning wallet to Chinese tourist

Oh brother...Phuket officials are digging deep with this one. Full pomp and regalia because the cle...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

So these bars have been making 40 to 50K per day and haven't been paying any tax? Well, except f...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

'Scion'- that's a new word for him- he'd know a lot about extortion wouldn't he!...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

He’s correct, of course. I’ve been whining since 2014 that Thailand has become anti-tourist. ...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

It seems that motorists seeing other motorists in front of them indicating to change lane or moving ...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

Funny? I did counter your wrong statement with a simple example and you call it a wrong example beca...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

I think most people would be absolutely delighted if this man went out of business, which would allo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
China International Boat Show 2019

 