THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dutchman reported missing on Koh Tao found in Pattaya

SURAT THANI: A male tourist from the Netherlands reported missing on Koh Tao by his father has been found safe and sound in Pattaya, the Surat Thani police chief said yesterday (Oct 21).

tourismpoliceSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 22 October 2018, 09:29AM

Dennis Wielaard (second left) is seen with Pattaya police yesterday. Photo: Pattaya Police

Dennis Wielaard (second left) is seen with Pattaya police yesterday. Photo: Pattaya Police

A search was launched for the Dutchman, identified as Dennis Wielaard, 45, after his father Hans posted on Facebook that he had lost contact with his son, who was last known to be on Koh Tao, since Oct 14.

The father said in his post that his son was scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Sept 24 and to return to his home country on Oct 15. Fearing for his safety, the father asked for help finding him.

The posting prompted Maj Gen Apichart, the provincial police chief, to order the massive search.

Yesterday morning, however, Maj Gen Apichart said he was informed by Pattaya police that the ‘missing’ Dutchman is in fact alive and well and staying in a hotel in Pattaya.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Col Wanchana Bowornboon, the Surat Thani immigration police chief, said colleagues in Chonburi found Dennis Wielaard staying at Nonze Hotel in Pattaya. He arrived in Thailand on Sept 25 and stayed in a Bangkok hotel before leaving for Chiang Mai on Oct 10.

“He arrived in Pattaya, Chonburi, on Oct 14 and was to check out from Nonze Hotel on Oct 22. The Pattaya immigration police questioned him and learned that he had never been to Surat Thani or Koh Tao island. He had only told friends that he wanted to go. The Dutch embassy, his father and his relatives will be informed about this,” he said.

The fake ‘missing person’ report followed what police call a fake rape claim on Koh Tao. Yesterday, Koh Tao resident Jakrapan Kaewkhao said on his Facebook page that the story about Dennis Wielaard going missing had prompted a well-known webpage, operated by a Thai abroad, to renew attacks on Koh Tao’s reputation.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Tourist Police target rental operators over unlicensed tourists renting motorbikes
Brit charged, fined after yacht lightning-strike fire
Deputy national police chief orders Phuket officers to ramp up their efforts
American tourist in ICU after Krabi rock climbing fall
Probe into Phoenix salvage death sinks
Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach
Drug blitz at full moon party
Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC
Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant

 