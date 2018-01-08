PHUKET: Two motorcyclists from the Netherlands escaped death yesterday when the driver lost control of the motorbike they were riding on Sirirat Rd near Le Meridien Resort in Karon, confirmed Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police today (Jan 8).

Monday 8 January 2018, 03:18PM

“The two tourists from the Netherlands were driving from Karon towards Patong. The driver lost control of the motorbike and had a head-on collision with a car driving in the opposite lane which was being driven by a Russian driver,” said Lt Col Patiwat.

“This occurred at about 5pm yesterday (Jan 7),” he added.

“Both people on the motorbike sustained injuries and were taken to Patong Hospital. They have not yet been discharged, but I believe both their conditions are safe.

“I will have to check on their conditions again later today,” he said.

“They were both wearing helmets. The driver was not drunk. However, I have not yet checked if he has a driver’s licence, I will check once he has recovered.

“I cannot recall the motorbike driver’s name,” he added.

“I am not sure exactly how many people were in the car, but none of them sustained injuries,” he noted.

“I have yet to charge the motorbike driver as he is still in hospital. I will charge him for reckless driving causing injury once he is discharged,” confirmed Lt Col Patiwat.