FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns

PHUKET: The Dutch Ambassador to Thailand on Thursday met with a Vice Governor of Phuket where road safety concerns – along with other issues – were discussed.

Saturday 9 June 2018, 10:00AM

From left: Dutch Honorary Consul for Phuket Seven Smulders, Dutch Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Kees Pieter Rade, Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew. Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police Lt Col Sakchai Limcharoen, and Chief of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) Prapan Kanprasang. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting took place at 10am on Thursday (June 7) at Phuket City Hall with Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police Lt Col Sakchai Limcharoen, Chief of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) Prapan Kanprasang, Dutch Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Kees Pieter Rade and Dutch Honorary Consul for Phuket Seven Smulders in attendance.

The meeting was a chance for all in attendance to discuss provincial policy strategies in the tourism sector and also the safety of Dutch tourists in Phuket.

High on the agenda was Phuket’s road safety record and V/Gov Thawornwat said that one of the Ambassador’s main concerns was tourists who might be involved in accidents and cannot cover the cost of insurance due to them having an invalid licence.

Police are now very strict on the law when it comes to tourists having invalid licenses. However, they are also very strict on the vehicle rental companies.

The rental providers will be prosecuted if they rent vehicles to those who don’t carry the correct licence. This is an attempt to reduce road accidents,” he explained.

Moreover, the Phuket Provincial Transport Office can also accommodate tourists by providing them with a temporary driving licence,’ V/Gov Thawornwat said.

Another issue discussed was marine safety, and V/Gov Thawornwat explained, “Data-storing wristbands will be provided to tourists at Ao Po Marina which will store information on all tourists boarding boats from that location. This will be rolled out to other piers and marinas in the future.”

V/Gov Thawornwat also went on to say that officials are trying hard to tackle the island’s environmental issues.

Phuket has a laboratory to test polluted water and we are attempting to resolve issues that concern waste management. Phuket now has a project to stop using plastic bags and foam containers where people can report issues via an phone application,” V/Gov Thawornwat said.

Please be assured that we take care of all tourists’ safety. We have 1,500 CCTV cameras installed across the island which help us solve problems including crime and accidents,” he added.

V/Gov Thawornwat rounded off the meeting by presenting Amb Rade and Mr Smulders with a souvenir of their visit.

 

 

BenPendejo | 10 June 2018 - 12:35:52 

More incessant blather from Thai officials.  Its like they actually think the Dutch people are stupid fools that actually believe that Thailand is doing the best they can for tourists. This typical Thai blather just reaffirms their inability to recognize their own weaknesses and do something about it.  Instead, they just give out the standard "No pobpem...we do very good for tourists."

malczx7r | 09 June 2018 - 18:08:20 

I lost all interest when I read the statement (lies) "Police are very strict"

Jor12 | 09 June 2018 - 17:18:14 

Judging from the comments here, the white supremacists seem at last to be moving out...great news

Foot | 09 June 2018 - 15:14:12 

While Chinese tourism has greatly increased, western tourism had dropped significantly.
Bad beach rules and restrictions.
Non-enforcement of traffic laws. 
Unsafe condo/hotel construction projects.
Dual pricing for tourists + Thais.

All are factors in westerners going elsewhere where they're appreciated, welcomed, and safer.

Nasa12 | 09 June 2018 - 11:03:49 

"they are also very strict on the vehicle rental companies" This its one of the BIGGEST lies I have read this month.

Kurt | 09 June 2018 - 10:41:33 

The thai officials are still selling nonsense about motorbike rental issues.
Yesterday afternoon the chalong police was catching at Chalong circle many foreigners on motorbike issues.
Why are Phuket officials lying to Ambassador and Consul? Phuket rental companies don't have to give a 's...'  about law/regulations.It is all thai-thai understanding on Phuket. Police just cash

