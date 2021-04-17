The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dust in the Wind

Dust in the Wind

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis, left out of work and unable to buy even basic food items. Here is a report from the organisers now that the dust has settled, but efforts continue to help people in Phuket still suffering financial distress.

CommunityCOVID-19economicscharity
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 April 2021, 12:13PM

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

The Lean On Me Live Fest at Blue Tree Phuket last month raised an outstanding total of more than B260,000 for those hardest hit by the ongoing COVID economic crisis. Photo: Supplied

« »

As the dust settles on one of the first major events to be hosted in Phuket in many months, we take stock of an awesome, albeit hot day of music, and find out what is on the horizon in terms of the next fundraising event for the ongoing food relief programs.

The Lean On Me Live Fest brought a large part of our expat community back together under the auspices of enjoying a full range of music from the many talented musicians that Phuket has on offer. Understanding the plight that they were all there to serve and whilst enjoying the music, the many patrons that attended the festival dug deep, and contributed immensely in a collection-box effort run by some very dedicated members of One Phuket.

Combined with the B92,000 raised in VIP Ticket and Table sales, the additional B172,361 raised on the day, pushed the event’s fundraising effort to an impressive B264,361. This total was further added to last week by “Blue Tree Phuket’s friends and employees” in a brief statement after donating an additional B50,000, where they explained that “We are all in this together – ONE amazing Phuket!”. This brought the total Lean On Me Live Fest fundraising effort to a close on a whopping B314,361 – a truly great effort by the entire Phuket community, and that has already translated into many, many families receiving food aid in and around Phuket.

Whilst the success of the event was wholly about a community uniting behind an urgent cause, the day would not have been possible without a full spectrum of musicians, young and old, that donated their time and talent for free to ensure that there was in fact an event at all. Many of these musicians are of the hardest hit by the pandemic, but never wavered when called upon to contribute when they were needed. The 12 bands that played on the day were all spectacular in their own right, delivering a great blend of both original and cover music in genres that spanned Blues, Rock, Soul, Reggae, Modern and Traditional Pop, and even Disco. Phuket is indeed a diverse island with a diverse array of very talented musicians.

Never resting on their laurels, the organizers of the Lean On Me Live Fest are already hard at work assembling the cast and planning the next musical fundraising event for One Phuket to be staged in the coming months. Details are scarce right now, other than that we have been told that it will be decedent, indulgent and a LOT of fun.  We cannot wait to see what comes next!

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nobody: High action fun, but not for the squeamish
Green Thoughts: Greening your garden
Unleashed: It’s all in the bite…
From London to Moscow, ’The Courier’ unveils the real life of a Cold War spy
Laguna Phuket Hits Pause On Revive 555 Festival
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #1
From art to monsters: Rebecca Hall speaks on ‘Godzilla vs Kong’
All good things must come to an end
Blazing Paddles: Strokin’ in Phuket
Phuket Music Scene: Rockin’ in the real world
Soi Dog mobile clinics to sweep Phuket, starting in Wichit
Godzilla vs. Kong hits Phuket screens
International Veterans Association Phuket steps up with first-aid training
Why Different Types of Gamers Prefer Different Platforms?
Protecting what we value: World Water Day in Asean

 

Phuket community
Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

I not understand why Mr Anutin with his construction works background became Minister of health. For...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

And still the Phuket Governor refuse to declare Phuket province a 'Red Zone' province, what ...(Read More)

Phuket sandbox timeline to be reset

"The outlook for tourist receipts this year need to be adjusted", said minister Phiphat....(Read More)

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months

Hope that Thai health authorities are reading this article and start preparing for revaccination som...(Read More)

No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced

@Galong You would probably like to be a snitch ! @ Kurt You definitely like lockdowns. Not muc...(Read More)

No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

The usual nonsense popular grabbing of alcohol ban from the shelves. And, what people not can do bet...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

.....and the neurological symptoms are not affiliated with influenza..., thats what you stated previ...(Read More)

No curfew, but full alcohol ban for restaurants

usual nonsense how does restaurant differ if you eat food & have a drink or you just eat. does ...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

La, pretzel logic will not work. Vaccines worked well enough before the disinfo campaigns got under...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

..Bird flu is not the snotty nose flu going around at your kid's school so to argue SARS-2 is no...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand

 