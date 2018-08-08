THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dusit Zoo to close for good at the end of this month

BANGKOK: The end is nigh for Bangkok’s famous Dusit Zoo, which will close its gates for good at the end of this month and begin the slow move to its new home in Pathum Thani.

animalslandhealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 August 2018, 06:34PM

These chimps and all the other animals at Dusit Zoo will be placed in the care of other zoos after Dusit closes for good at the end of August, until construction of their new home in Pathum Thani is completed. Photo: Bangkok Post

These chimps and all the other animals at Dusit Zoo will be placed in the care of other zoos after Dusit closes for good at the end of August, until construction of their new home in Pathum Thani is completed. Photo: Bangkok Post

Dusit Zoo posted the news on its Facebook account today (Aug 8), announcing that Aug 31 will be the last day visitors will have to see the animals and enjoy the tranquil park atmosphere of the zoo at its current location, opposite the parliament building and near the royal palace.

The zoo will be moved to its new 3,000 rai home in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani, which is three-times the size of the present zoo. The land was gifted to the zoo by His Majesty the King.

“The animals will have a better quality of life” in such a spacious new home, the zoological society announcement said.

The construction of a new zoo has not yet begun. A consultant has been hired to survey the site and ensure the new zoological garden will be up to international standard, the zoo added.

All the animals will be temporarily moved to any of six other zoos – Khao Kheow in Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen – also operated by the Zoological Park Organisation.

For animal lovers worried about the animals’ temporary homes, Dusit Zoo gave an assurance they would be well taken care of by their expert handlers.

Central Phuket

Dusit Zoo will host an event to celebrate the 86th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit from Saturday (Aug 11) to Monday (Aug 13), one of its last major activities before it becomes history.

Planned activities include exhibitions, a walking rally, a forum to increase animal awareness and, the highlight, the first appearance of the smallest hornbills in Thailand.

Dusit Zoo, also known as Khao Din Wanna, opened in 1938. It currently houses about 1,000 animals, big and small.

More details of the zoo’s closure and relocation of the animals will be announced next Tuesday (Aug 14).

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gov leads ‘Big Clean’ at Phuket dog shelter, says facility need crematorium
Dusit Zoo closing date moved to Sept 30
India’s sea turtle warriors
Take a walk on the wild side
Tarantulas off the menu
Wild elephant kills two at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Phuket rescue team catches 5-metre/70kg python
Officials hopeful of Phuket crocodile capture tonight
Mud baths and faceplants: Running of the bulls Thai style
Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
Phuket rescue team catch 5-metre/80kg reticulated python
Scampering dogs in Chile help restore burnt forests
It’s all gone to the dogs
Indonesian man found dead inside giant python
Phuket wildlife experts fear for future of slow loris as development bites

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket

 